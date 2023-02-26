To our knowledge, no one in U.S. Supreme Court mentioned Buffalo or the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday. But those places were there - floating in the ether of the legal arguments over a federal law that shields social media companies from the consequences of their actions – and their inactions.

Ten Buffalo families paid a fearful price as part of that heedless devotion to a virtual Wild West. The racist teenager who shot 13 Black people last May 14, killing 10 of them, was by his own acknowledgment immersing himself in an internet environment designed to radicalize puppets such as himself. He swam in the sludge of “great replacement theory” and other lies, swallowing enough toxic lies to prime him for mass murder.

Payton Gendron has pleaded guilty to state crimes and will spend the rest of his life in prison – though that life may be short if federal charges against him produce a death penalty. But no one has held the purveyors of that poison accountable – not the people who produce it or, in the matter before the Supreme Court, the companies who host it. The reason lies within the federal Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 of that law protects internet platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube from lawsuits over the postings of their users or the companies’ decisions on whether to remove content. That’s what the Supreme Court wrestled with on Tuesday. The American family of a student murdered by terrorists in Paris sued several tech companies – Google is now the only defendant – contending they were legally responsible because they spread content that radicalized users into committing terrorist acts.

Buffalo understands that.

The defenses for these companies are neither insignificant nor unanswerable.

First and foremost is the First Amendment, which carries great weight in blocking any effort to limit what people can say or write. There’s a reason freedom of speech is contained in the first words of the Bill of Rights. American liberty is built on that freedom.

It’s also true that the internet and social media, in particular, is a Pandora’s box of activity. By some estimates, 57,000 Facebook posts and 5,700 tweets appear every second of every day. And that’s just for those two platforms. It doesn’t include sites such as 4chan, one of the places where Gendron said he absorbed extremist ideology. It’s fair to acknowledge that monitoring all of those posts is a tall order.

But there are answers to both those concerns. We already allow exceptions to the First Amendment. Most famously, you can’t yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater. You can’t publish child pornography. If you lie to a police officer, you can be charged with a crime. None of these seems radical. So how much of a stretch is it to remove or at least relax protections against incitements to violence?

Regarding the sheer volume of content produced on the internet, the fact is that these companies can spend more and do better. On his own, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is estimated to be worth $67.6 billion. The company, and its peers, can afford the costs of more creative and attentive oversight. They can also study how best to police the platforms that have made them wealthy.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has a recommendation on that. In a report commissioned by Gov. Kathy Hochul in the aftermath of the Tops murders, James proposed several changes in state and federal laws, including Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. She wants Congress to revise its protections of online platforms so that they apply only to sites that take “reasonable” action to reign in “unlawful violent criminal content.” That doesn’t seem an unreasonable request.

The Supreme Court has an opportunity to help make that happen, though the justices on Tuesday seemed reluctant. What is more, this is that same court that just last year struck down a century-old New York gun law, based on an willful misreading of the Second Amendment. How much hope can anyone have that the same justices will understand that the First Amendment can’t be a shield for terrorism?

Even if the Court doesn’t, Congress can still act. The House, too, is in the hands of zealots given to crackpot conspiracy theories, but surely there are enough responsible members of both parties to acknowledge that this is a serious issue that creates a broad-based threat. They need to do what they can to put this genie back in the bottle.

