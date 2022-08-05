The Editorial Board: Confused about the Aug. 23 vote? Some answers here.

There may be worse times to hold an election than during the dog days of August – February comes to mind – but not many. Voters are already distracted without having to accommodate the unusual scheduling of not just a primary election, but a special election, as well. Both are important.

Nevertheless, those are the facts as New Yorkers deal with the aftermath of a contested political redistricting plan and the overlay of an unexpected resignation. Here’s what’s happening:

AUG. 23 PRIMARIES

Yes, New York party members already voted in a primary election, on June 28. But because a judge threw out some proposed new districts, some primaries were delayed.

Thus, on Aug. 23, registered Republicans and Democrats face additional primary elections, this time for members of Congress and the New York State Senate. The races:

• 23rd Congressional District: In this newly drawn district, which includes parts of Erie County’s Southtowns and then sprawls south, east and west, two Republicans are vying for the party’s nomination. They are New York State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy and former gubernatorial nominee Carl Paladino. The winner will face Democratic candidate Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer, in the November general election.

Note: This election is in the newly reconfigured 23rd District. In the still-existing 23rd District, a special election will also be held on Aug. 23. It covers different geography. See further down.

• 26th Congressional District: While the race in the 23rd Congressional District has been sucking up most of the oxygen, Democrats need to know that an important primary will also be held in this Buffalo-centric district. Rep. Brian Higgins, seeking a 10th term, faces Emin “Eddie” Egriu, a contractor who has tried three previous times to get on the ballot.

Democratic voters need to be aware of this race, but the confusion that permeates this year’s primaries and the political noise emanating from the adjoining 23rd District may keep some voters from even knowing they have a choice to make.

The winner will face retired Army Sgt. Steven Sams II of Getzville, a Republican, in the November election.

• 61st State Senate District: At one time, both Democrats and Republicans faced choices in this district, but former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra dropped out of the Republican contest. Although his name will remain on the ballot, incumbent Edward A. Rath III will prevail.

Democrats, meanwhile, must choose between State Sen. Sean Ryan and challenger Benjamin S. Carlisle, an attorney. Ryan is the incumbent in the 60th Senate District, but with redistricting, he is running in the 61st District. The winner will face Rath in November.

AUG. 23 SPECIAL ELECTION

With the unexpected resignation of Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, voters of the existing, differently configured 23rd Congressional District will choose a successor to complete the final few months of Reed’s term.

The candidates are Republican Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County party chairman who was a top aide to Reed, and Democrat Max Della Pia, who is also running in the general election in the newly configured 23rd District. Sempolinski is not seeking election in the new district.

Note: Because this is a special election, and not a primary, all registered voters in the district may cast ballots.

HOW TO VOTE

In the primaries, only registered party members may vote. Find polling places on the website of your county’s elections board. In Erie County, the website is elections.erie.gov.

Voters can still request absentee ballots for the elections but, at this point, only in person. Acceptable reasons for voting absentee include fear of Covid-19 infection. Completed ballots can be turned into the elections office as late as 9 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 23 and received by Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Early voting begins on Saturday, Aug. 13 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21. Voting hours are noon-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. Polling places can be found on the elections board website.

PARTY AFFILIATION

There is at least one more possible pitfall for voters. Those who want to change their party affiliation before the Aug. 23 primary must do so by this coming Thursday, Aug. 11.

That’s a change. Until a court ruling on Wednesday, voters could have changed their affiliation as late as the date of the election. Act fast or stay in your lane. But, most of all, vote. We’ll offer some endorsements next weekend.

• • •

