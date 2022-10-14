The Editorial Board: Conferences bring welcome attention to city's fresh food entrepreneurs

Buffalo could become a national model for progressive urban food policy, if the promises of Wednesday’s American Food Equity Conference, held at Seneca One, are fulfilled.

Three homegrown projects are in consideration for support that will enable them to transform a community’s ability to easily access high-quality, healthy food.

This is a major advance toward the food equity that has been lacking in East Buffalo for decades. And it took a horrific tragedy – the killing of 10 Black people at East Buffalo’s only supermarket – to make it happen.

That sad knowledge should not dim the accomplishments of Allison DeHonney, CEO of Urban Fruits and Veggies, Alexander Wright, founder of the African Heritage Food Co-op, and Rita Hubbard-Robinson, the founder of Project Rainfall, an urban aquaponics farm and farm market.

All three have been working toward their goals of growing and distributing fresh produce – in addition to other sources of nutrition – for years, well before the tragedy. They plan to collaborate, a “three-legged stool” that will serve the Fruit Belt, Masten and Bailey Green neighborhoods – and, doubtless, well beyond, as the network between them grows and generates other food-related businesses.

Thanks to Wednesday’s food equity conference, the brainchild of Buffalo attorney Kevin Gaughan, possible financial backers who are predisposed to support such enterprises as those led by DeHonney, Wright and Hubbard-Robinson were in the audience for these and other projects. The conference, co-chaired by Hubbard-Robinson and Morehouse College President David Thomas, invited America’s leading food justice scholars, educators, investment and finance experts and urban growth leaders to, first, examine food inequity; second, hear and respond to Black Buffalo citizens’ presentations on efforts to reduce the “grocery gap”; and third, issue a report to the nation on innovative models to create food justice.

That means that not only were John Koelmel of Catapult Consulting and Ted Janicki, president of Bank of America Buffalo, present to provide funding advice, so were representatives from Pew Charitable Trusts, the Brookings Institute and Philadelphia’s Food Trust.

For a relatively small conference, American Food Equity punched far above its weight in brainpower, financial acumen and innovative thinking.

But it wasn’t the only important food conference held in Buffalo last week. On Thursday, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus held its second annual Food as Medicine Symposium. The timing could not be better, because poor access to healthy food has consequences that go well beyond feeling hungry.

As Tufts University’s Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a virtual presenter at the event, stated: “Food is the number-one cause of poor health. The U.S. has 500,000 deaths a year caused by poor diet, more than 1,000 a day. That is a travesty that we can address. Our healthcare system has to start thinking about food.”

The daylong summit focused on the growing movement to prescribe nutritious food as medicine to fight disease, reverse poor health outcomes and save lives – especially in food-challenged areas such as East Buffalo.

Though we may think that the correlation between poor diet and poor health must be obvious, the national medical community has been slow to make the connection – and it goes well beyond jokes about hospital food.

Health providers have not, as a rule, been prescribing “protective foods,” including fresh produce, nuts, fish, plant oils, whole grains, beans and yogurt. Soon, they will. Other recommendations from the summit include creating universal screening for food security in hospital and health care settings, encouraging states to test food intervention programs and calling on medical schools to integrate food as medicine into their health care training.

It is no accident that Allison DeHonney, CEO of Urban Fruits and Veggies, was a key player at both of this week’s food conferences. At Thursday’s, she moderated a panel on “Food as Medicine and Social Determinants of Health.”

Buffalo is known for its food, but it is not always the kind of food either of these conferences were recommending as best suited for the health and wellbeing of a poor city. It’s OK to celebrate chicken wings, beef on weck and fish fries. In their place.

But we have to make more space on Buffalo’s plate for fresh, nutritious, minimally processed food. And there has to be room at the table for all of our residents.

We may be getting there.

• • •

