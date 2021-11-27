The Editorial Board: Concrete goals for ending Covid policies could get more New Yorkers in sync

When Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the return of an indoor mask mandate, a segment of the public accused him of tyranny, oppression and abuse of power. (And those were the nicer words they used.)
Mask mandates are one of the tools that have proved effective in slowing the spread of coronavirus. They could gain wider acceptance, without losing their effectiveness, if they came with an on and off switch. That’s how the rules work in the state of Nevada and in Bay Area counties in Northern California.
There could be both tangible and psychological benefits to New York State and our counties adopting that approach. And setting concrete goals is one of the steps in starting to assess the costs and benefits of Covid containment policies.
All of Nevada is under a mask mandate, but with an escape clause. If a county records a seven-day average test positivity rate of under 8% and a case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 people in back-to-back weeks, it can exit the mandate. Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, has not achieved that level.
In the Bay Area, a county must show “moderate” levels of coronavirus transmission to quit indoor mask requirements. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines that as in the range of 10-49.99 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
It may seem premature to contemplate backing off restrictions while Western New York is battling a fourth wave of the virus, with hospitals at or near capacity. However, goals are needed to map a path forward.
Setting targeted metrics, whether case transmission levels, hospitalization rates or vaccination percentages, would be adding a carrot to the stick of mandates. Working toward a goal could unite more members of the community in common cause, replacing some of the divisions that now exist.
People who complain about wearing masks in public, or about their kids having their faces covered in school, would have clarity on what it takes to drop those requirements.
Stating the metrics that will remove Covid prohibitions would also take some of the heat off policymakers, relieving them of the burden of responding to constantly changing data and disarming the critics who accuse them of authoritarian rule.
Policy researchers at Boston University’s School of Public Health compiled a database of U.S. state policies related to Covid. They observed that “state indoor mask policies were the most effective and least burdensome way to curb the spread of Covid-19 and reduce health inequities, alongside vaccines.”
They also praised the Nevada model for “allowing for flexibility to keep masks off in areas where transmission is lower.”
The need to articulate clear Covid targets should start with the CDC. As a country, Joseph Allen of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health says, “We’re sleepwalking into policy because we’re not setting goals.”
Health experts agree that there won’t be a day when we hold ticker-tape parades to celebrate victory over Covid. The pandemic will eventually give way to an endemic, in which we live with this coronavirus as we do with the seasonal flu. The United States won’t reach zero-infection herd immunity, but eventually enough people will be immunized – either by vaccination or by being infected and surviving – to cause the virus to fizzle out.
Until that day, it’s important to buy time with virus mitigation efforts. Even fully vaccinated people should continue to take precautions in public, to avoid the possibility of spreading the virus to the elderly, immunocompromised or the unvaccinated.
Vaccines are not a perfect magic bullet – as shown by the rollout of booster shots – but they remain by far the best weapon against Covid.
Wearing masks may become an annual winter ritual. Influenza infection cases last winter were much lower than average, as millions of Americans wore masks in response to the pandemic.
We also look forward to the days when masks are again an optional accessory. If public health officials would set clear goals for our counties, it would give New Yorkers a challenge to meet and a concrete reason to cooperate.
• • •
