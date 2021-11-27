The Editorial Board: Concrete goals for ending Covid policies could get more New Yorkers in sync

When Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the return of an indoor mask mandate, a segment of the public accused him of tyranny, oppression and abuse of power. (And those were the nicer words they used.)

Mask mandates are one of the tools that have proved effective in slowing the spread of coronavirus. They could gain wider acceptance, without losing their effectiveness, if they came with an on and off switch. That’s how the rules work in the state of Nevada and in Bay Area counties in Northern California.

There could be both tangible and psychological benefits to New York State and our counties adopting that approach. And setting concrete goals is one of the steps in starting to assess the costs and benefits of Covid containment policies.

All of Nevada is under a mask mandate, but with an escape clause. If a county records a seven-day average test positivity rate of under 8% and a case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 people in back-to-back weeks, it can exit the mandate. Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, has not achieved that level.

In the Bay Area, a county must show “moderate” levels of coronavirus transmission to quit indoor mask requirements. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines that as in the range of 10-49.99 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.