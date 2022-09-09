The Editorial Board: Compromises and creativity are necessary to address bus driver shortage

It’s not like we didn’t see it coming. There has been a severe school bus driver shortage nationwide for at least two years, and it was building even before the pandemic.

But now it’s a full-blown crisis everywhere, not just in Western New York.

Mansfield, Ohio, simply canceled classes on Tuesday, giving students an extra day off, and released middle and high school students early the rest of the week.

In Kersey, Colo., school bus driver Jeremy Burmeister wears a tie on his route. That’s because he’s also the school superintendent. Other replacement drivers in Kersey include a school principal, a maintenance director and grounds crew workers.

We’re not suggesting that Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams or any of her colleagues in other area districts moonlight as bus drivers – and we assume it wouldn’t be allowed.

But it is somewhat comforting to know that school districts across the U.S. are in the same worrying boat, and it’s interesting to see how they’re addressing their respective shortages.

Pay raises, signing bonuses, intensive recruitment, scheduled delays and staggered start times are all on the table, according to reports from other states. In Buffalo, after the idea of reimbursing parents for driving their children failed to receive much buy-in – less than 5% of parents responded positively – the district has turned to the staggered start time concept.

According to Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for Buffalo Public Schools, staggered start times would essentially solve the driver shortage by allowing existing drivers to take on more routes.

However, the three start time times – 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. – must first be approved by the teachers union, Buffalo Teachers Federation, which would have to modify its contract language that calls for start times no earlier than 7:50 a.m. and no later than 4:05 p.m. The modified language would change the end times to no later than 4:30 p.m. Thus far, the memorandum of understanding that could create this change has not been signed by the union. Concerns include child care arrangements and objections to vague language in the memorandum.

Unless another quick workaround for the driver shortage can be found, we hope that the union and the district can hash this out. Changing start times does not solve the problem, which can’t be expected; much more brainstorming over a longer period of time is necessary for that.

In the meantime, a short-term solution has to be found. Buffalo schoolchildren are already waiting as long as an hour on corners, sometimes for buses that never arrive.

All parties need to work together to find an acceptable fix – fast.

• • •

