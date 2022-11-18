The Editorial Board: Compassion shows itself as the Tops suspect faces a crucial court date

It’s an odd maxim of existence that the most uplifting moments in life sometimes sprout from the soil of tragedy. That was the case as shoppers at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue responded to reports that the alleged murderer of 10 people in a racist attack planned to plead guilty on Monday.

With that, Payton Gendron, the 19-year-old defendant, would likely draw a life sentence in prison without any possibility of parole. If it happens, it would count as the best of several insufficient possible resolutions of the state charges against him – insufficient because nothing, including his execution, would ever compensate for what happened on May 14.

Ten people were mercilessly cut down while going about the most routine of daily activities: grocery shopping. Gendron, according to reports, had hate in his heart and wanted to kill as many Black people as he could. He planned his attack carefully, researching possible places to carry out his evil plan. He armed himself with a military-style weapon and protected himself with military-style armor. Only the fast intervention of Buffalo police kept more people from dying.

And, yet, on Thursday, as word spread of the expected guilty plea, some people said they were praying, not just for the families of the victims, but the family of the killer. Some, as an October News story reported, have even found in themselves the ability to forgive the shooter. What speaks more of the human capacity for compassion?

It’s a remarkable thing, though not one that diminishes anyone’s else pain or anyone’s inability to make that giant leap. Some people are, very naturally, focused on the horrible crime and the crying need for justice. If Gendron pleads guilty – as a lawyer for two of the victims’ families believes is on the table – it will spare others from the trauma of testifying while likely ensuring a punishment that is appropriate, even if it is less than commensurate to the crime.

New York abolished the death penalty in 2004, so life imprisonment without possibility of parole is the most severe sentence to which the killer could be sentenced. It’s not enough – some people, as in this case, really do commit crimes for which their own deaths are justifiable – but no punishment could ever be enough. Instead, it’s the most that an imperfect system, designed and practiced by imperfect humans, can achieve.

New York and other states have chosen to forgo the death penalty at least in part because it has long been applied unfairly, often against Black defendants and other minorities. It is no secret that innocent people have been convicted of crimes they didn’t commit, including some from Buffalo. In some places, they have been put to death. That’s the terrible, unacceptable cost of a system that allows capital punishment. A sentence of life behind bars is an acceptable alternative, given those realities.

Not everyone will accept that. It’s understandable. Retribution is meant to be part of punishment and we all heal in our own way and at our own pace. That’s an arduous, up-and-down journey that will, no doubt, continue as federal prosecutors pursue their own charges against Gendron. All that can be hoped is that we all find peace.

