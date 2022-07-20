The Editorial Board: Common sense, collaboration prevail as Williamsville repairs critical structure

It looks like the grownups are finally in charge. After a monthslong impasse over the fate of its aging dam, the Village of Williamsville, with help from the Town of Amherst, is performing emergency repairs that will put the structure back into operation.

This will not solve underlying problems that have led to the water barrier’s deterioration, but it will get Ellicott Creek flowing again around Island Park, alleviating a stench from the now-shallow creek bed that’s reportedly bad enough to make some people sick. In the meantime, solutions to the larger problem can be explored.

This strategy makes so much sense that we wonder why it wasn’t implemented when the problem arose in March. Back then, Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa even said the town would cover the full cost of emergency repairs. However, the Village Board, led by Mayor Deb Rogers, declined his offer, choosing instead to wait for a full engineering study to be completed. That study hasn’t been commissioned yet; left in this limbo, the dam would wait until its completion before any repairs could be made.

In the meantime, such businesses as Britesmith Brewing and the Irishman, which tout waterfront locations to attract customers, are left with views of exposed creek bed, stones and dried algae. Instead of watching the antics of ducks, other waterfowl and occasional jumping fish, patio customers might see a rat or two, if they’re lucky.

The detriments of a dry creek bed go beyond health and aesthetic issues; creek water is an essential backup for the village’s fire department if it can’t access a hydrant.

Luckily, newly elected Deputy Mayor Dan DeLano saw the need for action on the dam and called a special meeting to finally address the situation. Absent was Rogers – the mayor – who later commented that she did not support emergency repairs.

Rogers has been all too willing to hold forth at village meetings about matters completely out of her jurisdiction, such as New York State health law. In fact, those discussions happened during some of the same meetings in which she concluded it was better to delay action on the dam, a 90-year-old structure that directly affects the aesthetic and economic well-being of the village she administers.

In June, DeLano and another new trustee, Mary Lowther, were elected; both ran on their commitment to the real priorities of a village board. It’s mostly thanks to them – and Kulpa – that something is finally being done.

Island Park, a charming village amenity, depends on the flowing waters of a healthy creek for its scenic beauty. As the restaurant owners along the creek also realize, people like to look at water. Not mud.

We hope that, now, the residents of Williamsville can depend on a re-energized and properly directed board to find a permanent solution for the Ellicott Creek dam.

