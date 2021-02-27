The Editorial Board: Common Council members finally show themselves interested in meeting the job description

If it’s merely a coincidence, it’s one that has been a long time coming. Nevertheless, as the Buffalo Common Council starts to assert itself just as Mayor Byron W. Brown gears up to seek a record fifth term in office, the benefits to the city can be a net positive – just as long as everyone remains responsible. And, yes, that means as opposed to the United States Congress.
For decades, the Common Council has fallen short of its role both as a legislative body and as a check on the executive branch. Members instead saw themselves mainly in the business of constituent service, working to resolve issues that more properly belong to administrative departments of city government. If it wasn’t a waste of talent, it was certainly a misuse.
That may be changing. As News staff reporter Deidre Williams wrote , members of the Common Council are starting to flex their municipal muscle, creating stresses with the Brown administration. At the top of the friction list, at least for the moment, has been the city’s school zone speed camera program. While that irritation also responded to constituent complaints, it put Council members – all Democrats – in conflict with the Democratic mayor. That’s something new.
The disagreement produced frustrations for both the Brown administration and the Common Council. That’s not inappropriate in a government where the separate branches are meant to monitor, not rubber stamp, the other. Yet, for too long in a one-party town, there has been little push-back from councilmembers who, come to find out, have their own ideas about Buffalo’s needs.
Some of the Common Council’s reticence may be based on the fact that Brown, in office for more than 15 years, has performed well as mayor of New York’s second-largest city. More of it, we suspect, has had to do with shared party affiliations and the Council’s historic and overdone devotion to constituent service.
That’s been a hard habit to break. Buffalo residents have long been trained to call their councilmembers when they have a problem with garbage pickup or when a pothole needs to be filled or when someone is making too much noise. Resisting that pressure might seem to some members as a failure of duty and to some constituents as cause for replacement.
But it’s not how the system is supposed to work. Councilmembers have leadership responsibilities in the same way that state legislators and members of Congress do. They aren’t potted plants. They should be proposing ordinances, challenging the mayor, raising the stakes, sharpening their positions.
As Sam Magavern of Partnership for the Public Good observed, that approach benefits the city. “I think that’s healthy, regardless of whether they’re right or wrong about an individual issue or whether the mayor’s right about something,” he said. When leaders are defending multiple points of views, it forces everyone to operate at a higher level. That’s useful in any government, especially one that serves a city still climbing out of a deep economic crevasse.
The challenge, though, is to be responsible in a way that Congress is not. There, the divisions are wide, in part because too many members refuse to consider any point of view but their own. There, the goal too often has been to thwart and obstruct rather than to look for ways to meet the real needs of the American public.
Buffalo residents have reason to hope that they are seeing a healthier dynamic take hold. While some issues have created stresses – on the school zone cameras, for example, and a proposal requiring the city to maintain a reserve to cover 60 days of operating expenses – the debate has been pointed but hasn’t tipped into acrimony.
On the contrary, as the Common Council was preparing to override Brown’s veto of an ordinance relating to the speed zone cameras, it reached a last-minute compromise with the mayor. That’s a healthy democracy at work.
City residents should know they have other, better options when it comes to resolving issues regarding roads and sidewalks and other matters. Rather than calling their councilmember, they can call 311, or 851-4890, directing their question to a place where it will get faster action while leaving their member free to do the job he or she was elected to do.
