The Editorial Board: Common Council members finally show themselves interested in meeting the job description

The challenge, though, is to be responsible in a way that Congress is not. There, the divisions are wide, in part because too many members refuse to consider any point of view but their own. There, the goal too often has been to thwart and obstruct rather than to look for ways to meet the real needs of the American public.

Buffalo residents have reason to hope that they are seeing a healthier dynamic take hold. While some issues have created stresses – on the school zone cameras, for example, and a proposal requiring the city to maintain a reserve to cover 60 days of operating expenses – the debate has been pointed but hasn’t tipped into acrimony.

On the contrary, as the Common Council was preparing to override Brown’s veto of an ordinance relating to the speed zone cameras, it reached a last-minute compromise with the mayor. That’s a healthy democracy at work.

City residents should know they have other, better options when it comes to resolving issues regarding roads and sidewalks and other matters. Rather than calling their councilmember, they can call 311, or 851-4890, directing their question to a place where it will get faster action while leaving their member free to do the job he or she was elected to do.

• • •

