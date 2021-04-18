The Editorial Board: Common Council makes an unanswerable case for a lawyer who reports to them

One example of the need: Wyatt called the city’s School Zone Safety Program a failure, and recently introduced a resolution and ordinance amendment to remove the speed cameras by September. Most Council members, six out of nine, recently voted to get rid of Buffalo’s school zone speed cameras by September.

So, under the existing process, when lawmakers disagree with the mayor on school zone cameras, they may as well go straight to the mayor and ask him how they can defeat him on this subject. That is one possible outcome of asking advice from an attorney who is reporting directly to the city’s corporation counsel.

Moreover, the assistant corporation counsel is busy. Lawmakers call her “smart, hardworking and one of the most competent attorneys the Council has worked with,” but she is also adviser to the city’s preservation and zoning boards. The result is that the legislative branch work has, at times, been slowed. They mentioned monthslong waits for resolutions, ordinances and amendments to be drafted for them to vote on.

Lawmakers firmly believe that an independent attorney could help speed up the legislative process. It is one of the key reasons that the Syracuse Council unanimously voted last year to hire its own attorney. There, as here, legislative members want to be able to rely on someone who is not reporting directly to the administration.