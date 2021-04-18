The Editorial Board: Common Council makes an unanswerable case for a lawyer who reports to them

Members of the Buffalo Common Council want their attorney to provide advice that isn’t automatically reported back to the mayor’s office. Given the American system of checks and balances via separate branches of government, it makes obvious sense.
Lawmakers have demonstrated refreshing independence from the mayor’s office. It is true that they are not the first to have differed with this four-term mayoral administration, but it’s been a while. This particular body is willing to question any number of initiatives, from school zone cameras to budgeting priorities.
While examining policies, though, lawmakers may want to consult with legal counsel. Currently, such advice would be coming from someone who works for the city’s corporation counsel. That individual was not only appointed by the mayor, but the corporation counsel, himself, happens to be the brother of the deputy mayor.
It doesn’t take a cartographer to map out that the interwoven connections lead straight to the mayor’s office. As University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt told The News editorial board, there is no attorney-client privilege because the privilege goes from the person who represents the Council to the counsel who represents the mayor.
Council President Darius G. Pridgen put it succinctly when he said: “Because we are the legislative body, the legislative body should have an attorney that is only dedicated to the legislative body.”
One example of the need: Wyatt called the city’s School Zone Safety Program a failure, and recently introduced a resolution and ordinance amendment to remove the speed cameras by September. Most Council members, six out of nine, recently voted to get rid of Buffalo’s school zone speed cameras by September.
So, under the existing process, when lawmakers disagree with the mayor on school zone cameras, they may as well go straight to the mayor and ask him how they can defeat him on this subject. That is one possible outcome of asking advice from an attorney who is reporting directly to the city’s corporation counsel.
Moreover, the assistant corporation counsel is busy. Lawmakers call her “smart, hardworking and one of the most competent attorneys the Council has worked with,” but she is also adviser to the city’s preservation and zoning boards. The result is that the legislative branch work has, at times, been slowed. They mentioned monthslong waits for resolutions, ordinances and amendments to be drafted for them to vote on.
Lawmakers firmly believe that an independent attorney could help speed up the legislative process. It is one of the key reasons that the Syracuse Council unanimously voted last year to hire its own attorney. There, as here, legislative members want to be able to rely on someone who is not reporting directly to the administration.
The advice wouldn’t come cheap at the proposed salary of about $90,000 to $100,000 and is budgeted to take effect this summer, in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The mayor’s spokesman said the mayor is “not opposed” to the Council’s wish. That’s good news. Let’s hope it happens, given the solid case the Council has presented.
It makes sense.
• • •
