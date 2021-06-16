The Editorial Board: Common Council abuses its authority in blocking comments by the city comptroller

The best answer to the problem that the Buffalo city comptroller recently encountered during a virtual meeting of the Common Council is a prompt return to in-person meetings but Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski shouldn’t think that his semantics are fooling anyone. Barbara Miller-Williams was censored not “filtered.”

Start with this: When the city comptroller has something to say about legislation regarding fiscal matters, it’s relevant. It could be mistaken or off-base or otherwise lacking, but it matters and it’s not up to Nowakowski or any other public official to decide whether it’s fit for public consumption. Miller-Williams does not report to anyone but voters who placed her in the independent office.

The situation was certainly awkward. Because of lingering Covid concerns, Miller-Williams and members of the public could view and participate only through the Council’s Facebook page, on which the meeting was held. What is more, there is no legal right for the public to speak in any such meeting, even under normal circumstances. Elected officials have the right to decide who gets the microphone, though they also have the civic obligation to listen to what the public has to say.