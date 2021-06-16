The Editorial Board: Common Council abuses its authority in blocking comments by the city comptroller

The best answer to the problem that the Buffalo city comptroller recently encountered during a virtual meeting of the Common Council is a prompt return to in-person meetings but Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski shouldn’t think that his semantics are fooling anyone. Barbara Miller-Williams was censored not “filtered.”
Start with this: When the city comptroller has something to say about legislation regarding fiscal matters, it’s relevant. It could be mistaken or off-base or otherwise lacking, but it matters and it’s not up to Nowakowski or any other public official to decide whether it’s fit for public consumption. Miller-Williams does not report to anyone but voters who placed her in the independent office.
The situation was certainly awkward. Because of lingering Covid concerns, Miller-Williams and members of the public could view and participate only through the Council’s Facebook page, on which the meeting was held. What is more, there is no legal right for the public to speak in any such meeting, even under normal circumstances. Elected officials have the right to decide who gets the microphone, though they also have the civic obligation to listen to what the public has to say.
But the city comptroller has a professional and democratically grounded interest when policies on fiscal matters are being discussed. That was on the docket, as member of the Common Council prepared to enact a a policy to replenish the city’s dwindling cash reserves. Commenting on Facebook, Miller-Williams tried to post her concern that the document was incomplete and did not contain changes her offices had requested that morning. Not only was her comment blocked, but a previous one had been excised.
Among Nowakowski’s explanations for blocking the city comptroller’s contributions were that any comments posted “have to be truthful and honest.” But the comments Miller-Williams says she posted – and for which she provided a reporter with screen shots – represent her professional opinion. In them, she asks the Common Council to slow its legislating because of weaknesses she perceives in the measure.
In one, she says “This is bad legislation! I implore all Council Members to please take a pause on this action … We need a policy but this document in its present state is a mistake. Is anyone listening?”
In another, she says “Please send the item to the Legislation Committee so that we can get it right! What is the rush?”
She was blocked.
The decision reeks of privilege and elitism. Why does Nowakowski so fear a discussion of an important measure over which the comptroller has a presumed interest?
The problem may resolve itself as the pandemic recedes and the Common Council returns to a regular program of meetings the public can attend. But, in the meantime, Nowakowski and any other Council members who think like him should plan on going to summer school. Subject: remedial democracy.
• • •
