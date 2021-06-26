The Editorial Board: Come on, Canada – there’s no benefit to either country keeping out fully vaccinated visitors

Dear Canada,

Hi. How are you doing? It’s been a while. We have a question: What in the blessed name of Tim Horton are you thinking?

We understand the need for caution, even at what we all hope is the tail end of a deadly pandemic – but, come on. The vaccinations are here. They work. That means things can start to change. We’re thinking about the border.

But you don’t seem to get it. Your prime minister, Justin Trudeau, certainly doesn’t seem to – even if he cracked the door open a bit last week. As a Buffalo congressman named Brian Higgins – you may have heard of him – acidly observed the other day, you keep “moving the goal posts.”

It’s true. Not long ago, you said wanted 75% of Canadians – lovely people, by the way – to have had at least one shot and for 20% to be fully vaccinated before loosening travel restrictions. Now you want 75% of your people to be fully vaccinated. What’s up with that?

Let’s think this through a little. You don’t have to simply throw the border back open. That would be foolish, a word no one in the history of the world has ever applied to Canadians. And we mean that sincerely. We really like you (even if too many of us don’t know a Medicine Hat from a medicine ball).