The Editorial Board: Collaboration and fresh approaches needed to weather economic storm

Maura Crawford is a restaurateur who operates Coco, a bistro on Main Street not far from the Medical Campus. The dining industry has been hit particularly hard by state-mandated shutdowns related to the pandemic. Crawford tells The News that she is too preoccupied with trying to stay afloat to make long-term predictions, but she is calling on state and local governments to do more for small businesses, so that more of them can make it to the other side of the pandemic.

A roaring comeback is in the cards for the travel industry, according to John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA. Percy, whose focus is getting the word out about Niagara Falls as a tourist attraction, has a challenge filled with irony in that the return of world travel should help business, but there will be more competition than ever for the world’s travelers, once they are liberated.

Optimism abounds in our business community, but it’s grounded in reality. Collaboration will be key to doing the hard work of getting Western New York back on its feet.

