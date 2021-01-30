The Editorial Board: Collaboration and fresh approaches needed to weather economic storm

The coronavirus pandemic did more than put a “pause” on economic activity in Western New York – it brought many businesses to a crashing halt. While we are not yet out of the woods, the start of Covid-19 vaccinations stands as a beacon lighting the way toward better days.
Business and community leaders surveyed for The Buffalo News’ 2021 Prospectus section, which appears in Sunday's paper, see real opportunities ahead. Whether it’s developing a new appreciation for the talent and resources we have in Western New York, preparing to meet the needs of customers when the region fully reopens for business or reimagining how we can use insights from the pandemic to address issues of equity and inequality, today’s leaders won’t stop thinking about tomorrow, as the song says.
Bill Maggio, CEO of the Jacobs Institute, on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, is also vice chair of Kaleida Health’s board of directors and a managing partner of private equity firm Lorraine Capital, giving him a wide lens through which to view the coming year. Maggio knows the toll that the virus has taken on the health care sector and small businesses, but he says confidence should make a strong rebound, even if there isn’t a full recovery until 2022.
Another big-picture thinker is René Jones, the chairman and CEO of M&T Bank. The company makes significant contributions to so many community organizations and charitable causes that its reach goes far beyond the money business.
Jones tells The News that collaboration among Western New York’s institutions – getting “the parties that can make a difference in a room” – will allow the region to tackle the hard work ahead of building back after the pandemic.
Douglas Jemal, the developer who has been enlarging his footprint in Buffalo – including buying and making over the Seneca One tower – yearns to see more technology talent relocate here. He tells The News that government officials can play a role by offering more incentives for companies to move here. That would support the vision of M&T Bank’s tech hub that is taking shape in Seneca One.
LaVonne Ansari is another leader attuned to how the public health crisis has, in her words, “exposed a lot of the inequalities” in society.
Ansari, CEO and executive director of Community Health Center of Buffalo, sees the year ahead as “a time of enlightenment,” when the past year’s travails can motivate citizens and policymakers to work toward eliminating structural barriers that lock so many individuals into poverty.
Rahwa Ghirmatzion, executive director of PUSH Buffalo, says that fresh thinking is needed to correct problems related to institutionalized inequality.
“The biggest thing I see is that people want to keep doing the same thing expecting different results,” she tells The News. Ghirmatzion would like to see “a changing of the guard” in government, nonprofits and other community organizations, with new leaders confronting problems that have become all too familiar.
Maura Crawford is a restaurateur who operates Coco, a bistro on Main Street not far from the Medical Campus. The dining industry has been hit particularly hard by state-mandated shutdowns related to the pandemic. Crawford tells The News that she is too preoccupied with trying to stay afloat to make long-term predictions, but she is calling on state and local governments to do more for small businesses, so that more of them can make it to the other side of the pandemic.
A roaring comeback is in the cards for the travel industry, according to John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA. Percy, whose focus is getting the word out about Niagara Falls as a tourist attraction, has a challenge filled with irony in that the return of world travel should help business, but there will be more competition than ever for the world’s travelers, once they are liberated.
Optimism abounds in our business community, but it’s grounded in reality. Collaboration will be key to doing the hard work of getting Western New York back on its feet.
• • •
