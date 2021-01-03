The Editorial Board: Climb aboard M&T's tech train

What’s better than technical skills training during a pandemic that has taken away thousands of lives and livelihoods? The answer: when the training is free.

M&T Bank is the driving force behind the WNY Tech Skills Initiative, a program of free training in technical and digital skills that’s aimed at anyone hurt economically by the coronavirus shutdowns.

The training is available to any interested person living in Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The first phase will accommodate up to 3,000 people, a self-guided online course. The program will give priority to those whose household was economically disrupted by Covid and to groups often underrepresented in tech: women, people of color and veterans.

That covers a lot of ground and it appears that applicants who don’t meet the first cut of criteria will be admitted as space allows.

The training is not only for those seeking a technical career; it also offers a way to gain or enhance digital skills for other fields. Data analysis, digital marketing and software engineering are among the topics to be covered.