The Editorial Board: Climate change will make a temptation of Great Lakes water, but it’s a bad policy

For decades, experts have been predicting that, someday, water would become a scarce commodity in parts of the country. When that happened, they said, the eyes of the drought-stricken would turn toward the Great Lakes.
Get ready.
Climate change is parching the nation’s western states. Wildfires burn out of control as rainfall declines and water sources shrink. Around the Great Lakes – the reservoir of 84% of the continent’s surface fresh water – levels have either remained consistent or risen, sometimes in destructive ways, as residents of Lake Ontario’s south shore can attest.
Covetous gazes from dried-out states are as predictable as they are understandable. But taking Great Lakes water isn’t the answer to their problems. Americans need to adapt to the changing climate, not act as though they can pay their way out of it.
The problems are real enough. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued drought orders covering 41 counties. A wildfire has already broken out in Western Los Angeles. The United States Drought Monitor reports that 84% of the West suffers from drought conditions, with 47% rated as “severe” or “extreme.”
California endured a four-year drought from 2012 to 2016 and, with it, set a new benchmark. “That drought was significant because it was not only dry, with very limited snowpack, but it was the warmest in recorded history,” Jeffrey Mount, a senior fellow with the Public Policy Institute of California’s Water Policy Center, told The New York Times. The current drought – already two years old – is shaping up the same way, he said.
The story, with variations, is playing out in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada, West Texas, Montana and both Dakotas. Even parts of Oregon are in trouble. They see the writing on the wall. It’s why Arizona, looking 20 years down the road, proposes to siphon water from the Mississippi River at Davenport, Iowa, more than 1,500 miles away.
And, in Illinois, University of Chicago law professor Todd Henderson last year proposed selling Great Lakes water to drought-stricken states.
That was a controversial idea before climate change afflicted the planet, though on a spot basis, it would surely have been worth considering. We are all Americans, after all, and as with Covid-19, helping our fellow citizens is a shared duty.
But as a response to a fundamental change in the global climate, it makes little sense. The goal of all Americans must be to adapt to the changes, not spend trillions of dollars to pretend that nothing is different. It’s too expensive a proposition.
It’s not just western states that have to come to grips with this challenge. Southern states that are subject to increasing numbers of hurricanes have different challenges. So, for that matter, might northern states: New York was pounded by historic storms in consecutive years. One of them, 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, flooded subways in Manhattan, shutting some of them down for several weeks.
Dangerous heat waves may routinely afflict the Southwest and other parts of the country. Even here, Lake Ontario flooding may become a more common occurrence. How much should taxpayers spend to protect or compensate property owners who live or work in locations where risk levels have risen?
In some essential places, that may be necessary. Water levels in Washington D.C., could rise two feet by 2050 and four feet by 2100. New York City, by far the nation’s biggest urban area, also faces climate threats that the country has a compelling interest in countering. Its economy, including the financial sector, is infused in the nation’s wellbeing.
Meanwhile, Great Lakes cities, including Buffalo and Duluth, Minn., are in better shape. Though they are already seeing changes, they are not subject to wildfires, hurricanes, extended droughts and other of the most severe consequences of a warming planet. They stand to become climate change refuges: attracting people who find their previous locations to be increasingly inhospitable.
We neither expect nor want the entire American West to migrate to the Great Lakes region. It’s as impractical as it is undesirable but, as a concept, relocating counts as adapting to overwhelming change rather than indulging preferences that, for many, are becoming nearly impossible to satisfy.
Adapt first. Then see what’s necessary.
