The Editorial Board: Climate change will make a temptation of Great Lakes water, but it’s a bad policy

For decades, experts have been predicting that, someday, water would become a scarce commodity in parts of the country. When that happened, they said, the eyes of the drought-stricken would turn toward the Great Lakes.

Get ready.

Climate change is parching the nation’s western states. Wildfires burn out of control as rainfall declines and water sources shrink. Around the Great Lakes – the reservoir of 84% of the continent’s surface fresh water – levels have either remained consistent or risen, sometimes in destructive ways, as residents of Lake Ontario’s south shore can attest.

Covetous gazes from dried-out states are as predictable as they are understandable. But taking Great Lakes water isn’t the answer to their problems. Americans need to adapt to the changing climate, not act as though they can pay their way out of it.

The problems are real enough. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued drought orders covering 41 counties. A wildfire has already broken out in Western Los Angeles. The United States Drought Monitor reports that 84% of the West suffers from drought conditions, with 47% rated as “severe” or “extreme.”