The Editorial Board: Claudia Tenney’s retweet of a vile post reveals a broken moral compass

Claudia Tenney

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, retweeted a cruel meme the made fun of a hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Tenney's congressional colleague, Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

 Associated Press file photo
The late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan called it “defining deviancy down” and, today, it’s being practiced by the likes of Rep. Claudia Tenney, who thinks there is something humorous in a hammer attack on an 82-year-old man. What is wrong with people like this?

Pelosi-Husband Assaulted

The suspect, David DePape, is Canadian and was in the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A number of Republicans – Tenney among them – made fun of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi was injured during a break-in at the couple’s California home in which a political extremist in the sway of conspiracy theories severely injured him with a hammer. Pelosi’s recovery, expected to be full, is nonetheless likely to be arduous. The suspect, David DePape, is Canadian and was in the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Tenney is running for a second term in a newly drawn 24th Congressional District that includes part of Niagara County. She is an election denier, a Trump supporter and a highly placed public official whose moral compass is broken.

Only hours after the attack on Paul Pelosi, Tenney retweeted a photoshopped, right-wing meme showing several men carrying hammers outside a home with a “United Against Hate” sign and a gay pride flag. “LOL,” the congresswoman commented. Because an attack severe enough to produce a criminal charge of attempted murder is funny, right?

The tweet was in apparent support of a preposterous and evidence-free conspiracy theory about the attack. Pelosi was still in intensive care when she retweeted the post. The post, which remained up for several days, has since been deleted.

Thankfully, a number of Republicans had the decency to condemn the attack. Among them were Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. But even they have been silent about the revolting comments by other Republican members who, in addition to Tenney, include Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Youngkin eventually apologized.

Moynihan, who died in 2003, was a Democratic senator from New York, held in high regard across the political spectrum. He was also a diplomat and a sociologist. In 1993, he commented on the tendencies of societies to lower standards for acceptable conduct as that conduct become increasingly destructive. “Defining deviancy down,” he called it, and he could have been describing Tenney and her ilk.

How else do you describe making light of a hammer attack on an octogenarian – one, aimed, no less, at his wife, a senior official? We’ll presume that this is mere hypocrisy and that Tenney doesn’t really think that elected officials and their loved ones should be legitimate targets of deadly assault. But that’s what deviant commentary such as hers encourages.

The official qualifications for public office do not include simple human decency, but that surely should be high on the list of attributes that Americans demand of their public officials. Tenney’s retweeting of a clearly offensive post shows that she falls short.

• • •

