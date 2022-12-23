The Editorial Board: City, state need to clarify the rules on pot sales and ‘gifts’ – immediately

It appears some Buffalo Common Council members are beginning to question the practice of “gifting” marijuana at some stores. It’s about time.

This practice is not new. In fact, it exists in the suburbs. The News wrote about the practice in February in which sellers of “stickers” also hand out cannabis “gifts.” These stickers can be pretty expensive, from $10 to $300. But the “gift” of marijuana – equal to the sticker’s cost – likely assuages customers.

So now, Common Council members are asking questions about “gifts” being given in their districts. The state Office of Cannabis Management has already said that “gifting” is an illegal sale and sent cease-and-desist letters to businesses engaged in the practice. Either some never got the message, or they simply don’t care. They should be made to care.

Although the state legalized the consumption and recreational use of cannabis and March 2021, the process has been moving slowly. Much of the delay can be blamed on a lawsuit that led to an injunction pausing adult-use retail sales in five regions of the state, including Western New York.

Some stores seem to be taking advantage of the delay by interpreting the rules to their advantage.

South Council Member Christopher Scanlon noted that a couple of shops in his district are either selling or gifting marijuana, saying, in part, “God knows what you’re handing out. I don’t know what they’re selling in these stores or gifting in these stores. I want to make sure it’s safe.”

Green Vision Wellness says there’s nothing to worry about. The business operates four locations in Erie and Niagara counties, including on Abbot Road in Scanlon’s district, and was noted for its Amherst store in the Feb. 16 story. An employee at that store said customers pay for stickers and receive marijuana as a gift.

It is a transparent evasion that the state Office of Cannabis Management seems to still be getting its collective arms around. The cease-and-desist letters clearly did not dissuade store operators. Neither did the order directed at Green Vision Wellness.

Scanlon indicated some confusion about what is legal and illegal. The state says “gifting” marijuana is illegal and, he said, the legal community wants to know what law the state is basing its determination on.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, whose office cooperates with the state to investigate complaints about marijuana sales, said earlier this year that he does not believe “gifts” among adults is a criminal matter.

Meanwhile, thieves broke into Green Wellness’ Amherst location and stole $2,600 worth of cannabis products. Quality Canna on Clinton Street in the Lovejoy District sits across the street from Houghton Academy, though the store insists the business sells CBD packs.

The Common Council wants answers from city and state entities. They also want the city’s Law Department to draft an ordinance with rules and regulations for the sales and distribution of cannabis in Buffalo. Moreover, they want the Office of Cannabis to bar any stores that opened prior to the licensing rollout from being authorized as retailers.

It is worth a try, since some store owners seem to believe that “gifting” marijuana in an unregulated manner is perfectly acceptable. It is not.





