The Editorial Board: City should heed Police Advisory Board and divert mental health calls from cops

In the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police last year, followed by nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown implemented reforms that included a focus on diversion or de-escalation efforts. He has made a good start, but more needs to be done.
In particular, the citizen Police Advisory Board is recommending that 911 calls involving mental health issues are diverted to a team of mental health and health care experts, either from a community-based organization or a city office outside of the Buffalo Police Department.
Already, under Brown’s changes, a handful of licensed clinical social workers work alongside police when they respond to calls involving mental health or substance abuse. But because of financial constraints, the Behavioral Health Team works only day shifts, Monday through Friday. A group of social workers, mental health professionals and concerned community members denounced the plan. They called it unsafe.
The plan was, at least, a start, enacted after the police shooting of Willie N. Henley, who was having a mental health episode on Sept. 12. Police shot him in the abdomen after he struck an officer with a bat. Police said a couple of rounds of pepper spray had no effect in subduing him.
But the episode brought up long-standing questions about whether police are equipped to handle mental health situations or if they even should be. Why place the additional responsibility on police, who often lack the training and experience to de-escalate the situation without resorting to extreme measures?
The Police Advisory Board has a better idea. It believes that even trained officers may misunderstand the needs of an individual suffering a mental health crisis. They have a point.
Instead, by diverting all calls to mental health experts, board members believe more situations will be resolved peaceably. In addition, police will be able to put their attention where it belongs: on crime and public safety. Brown and police officials should adopt that kind of policy.
Part of the challenge will be in untangling lines of responsibility. City 911 calls are handled not by Buffalo Police, but by employees of Erie County. However, the county will at some point begin a pilot program in which county dispatchers will be trained to transfer calls that qualify to Crisis Services. In case police are needed, Crisis Services workers will have direct access to police dispatch. The pilot program is expected to last 30 to 60 days.
This represents the best of police reform. The goal should be to divest police of responsibilities unsuited to their training and their role. Money that had gone to police could instead fund a crisis response, to everyone’s benefit. Buffalo should do this.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.