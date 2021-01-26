The Editorial Board: City should heed Police Advisory Board and divert mental health calls from cops

The Police Advisory Board has a better idea. It believes that even trained officers may misunderstand the needs of an individual suffering a mental health crisis. They have a point.

Instead, by diverting all calls to mental health experts, board members believe more situations will be resolved peaceably. In addition, police will be able to put their attention where it belongs: on crime and public safety. Brown and police officials should adopt that kind of policy.

Part of the challenge will be in untangling lines of responsibility. City 911 calls are handled not by Buffalo Police, but by employees of Erie County. However, the county will at some point begin a pilot program in which county dispatchers will be trained to transfer calls that qualify to Crisis Services. In case police are needed, Crisis Services workers will have direct access to police dispatch. The pilot program is expected to last 30 to 60 days.

This represents the best of police reform. The goal should be to divest police of responsibilities unsuited to their training and their role. Money that had gone to police could instead fund a crisis response, to everyone’s benefit. Buffalo should do this.

