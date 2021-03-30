The Editorial Board: City should codify police 'Right to Know' policies

The protests and civil unrest that broke out after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer unleashed a torrent of issues between communities and police around the country.

Addressing one of those concerns, the Buffalo Common Council has championed a “Right to Know” law, patterned on a Syracuse ordinance meant to bolster police transparency and accountability. Buffalo should adopt the measure, even though similar practices are already in place as matters of departmental policy.

It is, in that way, analogous to the city’s “duty to intervene” law, which codified a police policy. Building and preserving trust between police and those they serve – especially in a city as diverse as Buffalo – is too important to leave to internal regulations. The city should proceed.

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeffrey Rinaldo says a large percentage of what the Right to Know law encompasses what Buffalo police already do, every day. For example, Buffalo police officers must display their names and badge numbers on their outer garments, identify themselves when conducting traffic stops or responding to calls.