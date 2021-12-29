The Editorial Board: City’s reversal on razing grain elevator opens a crucial question on its process

The storm opened a large hole in the building’s north wall, exposing large steel bins. Archer Daniels Midland, which owns the grain elevator and has made previous attempts to demolish it, says the damage is unfixable. But developers Douglas Jemal and Rocco Termini say the building is plainly and safely salvageable, and Jemal has offered to buy it.

Given Jemal’s credibility and the skin he has put in the game, and considering ADM’s chronic efforts to find a way to raze the building, it’s fair to believe that demolition is probably unnecessary. But, if that’s so, why did the city issue that authorization in the first place? And why did Brown change course?

That’s the question that needs to be answered after the immediate crisis is past. Without the lawsuit filed by the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, the building could have been razed already, likely unnecessarily.