The Editorial Board: City’s proposed redistricting map falls short of a reasonable standard of fairness

The critics are right. The Buffalo redistricting plan that was the focus of a public hearing on Tuesday should be thrown out and the work restarted. There’s even a place to begin.

Not only did the work so far lack genuine transparency, but it makes a hash of the city, splitting neighborhoods, disrespecting minorities and all but ignoring the requirement to keep districts compact and with regular shapes. The resulting map looks more like an incumbent protection program than a real effort to acknowledge the city’s changing population, as documented in the 2020 census.

A clue to the democratic apathy that inspired the plan presented at Tuesday’s hearing is that it was presented at a hearing scheduled on Tuesday – the same day that voters were likely to be distracted by Republican and Democratic primaries for New York governor. Whether that happened purposefully or inadvertently, it doesn’t indicate a thoughtful process.

One of the biggest problems with the plan is that it ignores the need to expand – or even maintain – the political strength of Buffalo’s Black population. While the map was drawn well before the racially motivated massacre on May 14, it’s indifference to the city’s Black residents is jarring.

A group of critics that included Russell Weaver, the Director of Research at the Cornell ILR Buffalo Co-Lab, has offered an alternative map. Instead of contracting the influence of Black voters, it expands it. In addition, rather than hacking the Elmwood Village into four districts, the alternative map keeps the neighborhood in two districts. Weaver says the suggested map also provides a smaller population deviation among the districts, and keeps 27 of 35 city planning districts whole, as opposed to just 14 in the proposed plan.

This isn’t an endorsement of that specific alternative, but an observation that the city can – and should – do better than the insufficient effort presented Tuesday. Many of those who attended the hearing agree. For example:

“My name is Jim Anderson and I only stopped by to tell you right now, y’all did this all wrong. The work on this has not been hard enough, fair enough and inclusive enough and it is shameful.”

Or consider the comments offered by Stephanie Barber Jeter of the Hamlin Park Taxpayers Association in Masten:

“This is a longstanding political process that both legislative bodies and political powers have used to communicate who is not important, what groups of citizens can be easily shifted from district to district with least resistance and cost. I encourage each of you to say ‘Let’s start over.’ ”

That’s what the city needs to do, but time is running out. The Common Council has until the end of this month to adopt a plan that must be on Mayor Byron W. Brown’s desk no later than September.

That new work should begin immediately. To push that along, the mayor should immediately call out the blatant deficiencies of the proposed map. His voice matters.

