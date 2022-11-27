The Editorial Board: City revaluation will help ensure taxes are distributed fairly

The City of Buffalo’s last revaluation feels like yesterday, even though it was in 2019. It may seem to some homeowners and businesses like déjà vu, but here’s why that’s a good thing: It promotes fairness and equity in a tax system that is precariously based on the latent wealth of property owners.

A revaluation does not automatically translate into higher taxes. The tax levy – the total amount received by a government – is driven by two factors: property valuations and the tax rate. But because the market value of different properties change at different rates – a large home will generally increase in value faster than a smaller one, for example – the tax burden can quickly become unfair. That’s why a regular program of revaluations is critical.

So it should come as a welcome development that Mayor Byron W. Brown’s administration is embarking upon yet another revaluation just three years after the last one. It will help keep valuations accurate and taxes fair, while avoiding giant swings in year-over-year tax bills.

Big increases often result when a municipality has avoided regular revaluations. What is more, the longer the delay, the more politically difficult revaluations become, as wealthier residents – the people who donate to election campaigns – face the biggest increases.

Not unexpectedly, the last reassessment generally showed steady growth in wealthy, well-established neighborhoods, while there was little net appreciation on large tracts of the East Side. Without regular revaluations, the owners of properties that gain little value often end up subsidizing the taxes of wealthier owners.

As Brown said in a News article, it is “…important to conducted regular reviews to ensure all properties are assessed accurately.” That policy, as he observed, will help to keep Buffalo “inclusive and equitable,” while maintaining a fair distribution of the tax burden.

A clue to the need for a new revaluation can be seen in the city’s equalization rate of 78%. That means that assessments of city’s 94,000 residential and commercial parcels had fallen to an average of 78% of market value, a sign that properties are selling at prices higher than their assessed value.

With the completion of the next revaluation, expected to run from 2023 to 2025, properties should once again be assessed at full market value. But it’s only a snapshot, because the market is always changing.

In the meantime, expect concern from residents. There is the usual worry about higher bills. However, an increased assessment does not automatically mean an increased tax bill, as Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski pointed out. Typically after a revaluation, some property owners will see higher taxes, while others may find their tax bills somewhat lower or hardly changed, at all. On its own, a revaluation shouldn’t change the total taxes collected.

Still, Sarah Wooton predicts “fear and confusion.” She might be correct, given the reaction by some at a public meeting at the Jefferson Avenue Frank E. Merriweather Library during at the last revaluation.

Wooton is the director of research at the Partnership for the Public Good and an organizer with the Buffalo Property Tax Coalition, a partnership of community groups that pursued the possibility of tax exemption for Buffalo homeowners encountering steep property tax increases in 2020 after the city’s last revaluation.

Low-income homeowners must be protected, Wooton said. Agreed. The Common Council’s unanimous approval of a local law in 2019 went a long way in helping senior citizens living in the Lower West Side, Broadway Fillmore, Pratt-Willert and Fruit Belt neighborhoods and other parts of the Ellicott Directs, where the median income did not exceed $16,056.

These and other measures to inform the public should help alleviate any concerns, and further promote fairness and equity through the necessary process of revaluation.

• • •

