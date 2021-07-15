The Editorial Board: City, preservationists need joint approach to old buildings

The building collapse at Oak and Genesee streets and a large fire at a site in Riverside should have been the wake-up call for the city and preservationists to get together and come up with a plan to stabilize and save at-risk buildings.
It’s almost as if the local preservation community and city officials are circling each other, each demanding action from the other.
The City of Buffalo is lucky to have a rich stock of old buildings, many of which are historic. It would be impossible and impractical to save every structure. But city officials and preservationists should be able to agree on a new approach. This is a matter of safety.
The two back-to-back incidents – one in the morning and the other in the evening – earlier this month urge immediate action.
The vacant building built in the 1880s at 324 N. Oak St., near the intersection of Oak and Genesee, a three-story commercial building that had been under renovation, collapsed at about 10:45 a.m. on July 2. As Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara, told a News reporter: “That building didn’t collapse yesterday, it was collapsing for 20 years … ”
Preservationists were frustrated that the previous out-of-town owner had not been held to account. Frank Chinnici’s Legacy Development attempted to save the historic building after years of neglect by a downstate landlord, Bruce Adler, whose bad reputation included allowing multiple buildings in the area to deteriorate under his ownership. (The lowlights: a three-story Italianate building at 435 Ellicott St. that dated to the 1860s. Its chimney collapsed in summer 2019. The building was demolished later that year after its roof was damaged.)
It isn’t enough to require that plywood cover doors and windows. The city and preservationists should work together on creating stricter guidelines with actionable consequences.
The two-alarm fire at 308 Crowley Ave., around 7 p.m. on July 2, originally home to the former King Sewing Machine Co., is another example of a long vacant structure whose demise might have been avoided.
The city’s nonprofit Buffalo Urban Development Corp. bought the property in June 2018. BUDC President Brandye Merriweather was quoted about the goal of “reimagining” the site out of “the community’s desire to have something done with that building.”
The city reached an agreement with the state to raze much of the two-story red brick structure. Besides damage assessment, the city plans remain to begin demolition this month.
To Tim Tielman, longtime Buffalo preservationist and the president of Campaign for Greater Buffalo, the Crowley site is another example of neglect. He is right. Better policies from the city on aging structures, and a comprehensive list of where those buildings are located and in what state of disrepair, might have prevented the collapse of one, and conflagration of another.