The Editorial Board: City, preservationists need joint approach to old buildings

The building collapse at Oak and Genesee streets and a large fire at a site in Riverside should have been the wake-up call for the city and preservationists to get together and come up with a plan to stabilize and save at-risk buildings.

It’s almost as if the local preservation community and city officials are circling each other, each demanding action from the other.

The City of Buffalo is lucky to have a rich stock of old buildings, many of which are historic. It would be impossible and impractical to save every structure. But city officials and preservationists should be able to agree on a new approach. This is a matter of safety.

The two back-to-back incidents – one in the morning and the other in the evening – earlier this month urge immediate action.

The vacant building built in the 1880s at 324 N. Oak St., near the intersection of Oak and Genesee, a three-story commercial building that had been under renovation, collapsed at about 10:45 a.m. on July 2. As Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara, told a News reporter: “That building didn’t collapse yesterday, it was collapsing for 20 years … ”