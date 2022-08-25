The Editorial Board: City officials need to pay a little more attention to short-term rentals

Industries have been upended in a good way, making it easier for everyday people to provide goods and services. Ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft and home-sharing services like Airbnb, in which hosts can list their properties for short-term stays, add income for the operators and convenience for the users. A problem arises, though, when one host’s entrepreneurial endeavor becomes an entire neighborhood’s disruption and a Buffalo short-term rental ordinance passed nearly three years ago is basically ignored.

The ordinance requires residences or rooms rented on a short-term basis be registered with the city and inspected. But few properties are registered.

Turns out, there’s not an app for that. Just ask the City of Buffalo.

City officials are discovering the challenges of keeping pace with the number of properties listed on platforms such as Airbnb. There are only 50 properties listed on the city’s short-term rental registry, according to records obtained by The News through a Freedom Information Law Request. How can this number be accurate when anecdotal, let alone empirical evidence, suggests otherwise?

AirDNA, a data analytics company, found 913 listings in July. It seems the majority of the city’s short-term rentals arranged through Airbnb and other services are at unlicensed properties. News staff reporter Corey Dockser discovered various reasons for the discrepancy, but it boils down to one, according to the city: lack of data.

Airbnb does not provide the precise address of a listing until after a booking has been confirmed. The process does not provide specific addresses to governments. Cathy Amdur, the city’s commissioner of permits and inspections, said discussions with Airbnb were “fruitful” following the passage of the Buffalo Common Council-passed regulation. But then Airbnb balked when asked to share data. The refusal to share the information, and the Covid-19 pandemic disruption made for sluggish rollout of the ordinance.

Airbnb insisted in an email that it has “… worked closely with the City of Buffalo to support hosts’ awareness of their obligations under the local ordinance.” And yet, the registrations are not there. Neighborhood associations, not to mention city officials, require accurate and up-to-date information.

The city is working on a request for proposals to find a third-party company to track rental registrations, something Niagara Falls has already done.

The incidents prompting the City of Buffalo legislation – guests locked in an attic overnight and, still worse, partygoers firing guns while at an Airbnb – provided enough warning about what could go wrong. Delaware District Council Member Joel Feroleto and South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon introduced the ordinance.

It may be time for lawmakers to devise a stronger ordinance. They already need better ways to enforce this one.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.