The Editorial Board: City needs to create a better police advisory board – one that can function

There should be no question that Buffalo, including its police department, would benefit from the establishment of a skilled, well-functioning civilian advisory board. Unfortunately, the one that existed until recently wasn’t that.
As the board fractured over internal disputes, the Buffalo Common Council put it out of its misery, promising to create a better successor. It’s the right decision.
The board was the Council’s creation, forming it four years ago to solicit community input on police reforms. The independent, 11-member board was to hold public meetings and convey information it gleaned to the Council. It was also to make recommendations to the Buffalo Police Department and the Council’s Police Oversight Committee.
Trouble began with the board’s structure. Its initial members were appointed by the Common Council, but future vacancies were to be filled by the board itself. In addition, the board would develop its own bylaws and appoint its leaders.
But it didn’t create any bylaws until recently and some on the board objected to the confirmation process for new members. Last month, four members announced their resignations. Among them was Rabbi Jonathan Freirich, who joined the board in November. Some members, he said, seemed to have their own agendas.
A fifth member telephoned Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera to say, in Rivera’s words, “ ‘You have to look into this. People are resigning. It’s toxic.’ ” Rivera is chairman of the Police Oversight Committee.
One who didn’t quit, Dominique Calhoun, said she thought that Council members had personal grievances, including against her. No specifics were publicly cited by any of the board members.
That’s an important place to begin as the Common Council considers the makeup of a new advisory board. The Council, with appropriate input, should clearly define the board’s mission and appoint members who accept that vision.
But the problems went deeper. It is an oddity – a Soviet-type oddity – for a board to appoint its own members. Worse, some members objected to the Common Council’s confirmation requirements, an essential process for any public body that is committed to transparency.
Some members of the board, who apparently know little about public service, insisted that public confirmation hearings are “unprofessional, embarrassing and could deter applicants.” Instead, they wanted a “verification” process, in which the Common Council – creator of the board and hence, accountable for it – would merely confirm that appointments met requirements such as no felony background and residence in the city, Calhoun said.
It’s nonsense. Appropriately conducted confirmation hearings help to create professionalism. Any applicants they deter probably shouldn’t be on an important public board. If those individuals have valuable contributions to make, they can do so during the board’s meetings or in private conversations.
The Common Council did right by scrapping this dysfunctional board, but it is essential to start again. Policing is among the most crucial of municipal services and its most predictably intrusive. Sometimes, that goes wrong and, when it does, police work suffers.
A credible advisory board, supported by the public, the police and the city administration, can go a long way toward overcoming those troublesome issues. When police are a welcome presence, they can do a better job of keeping the peace and, when that fails, of investigating crimes.
Buffalo has done strong work in improving policing over the past several years. In particular, the department’s two most recent commissioners, Daniel Derenda and Byron Lockwood, emphasized honesty, discipline and neighborhood relationships in a way that the public noticed. The department's new leader, Joseph Gramaglia, is a 25-year veteran whose résumé suggests he’s well up to the job of continuing that work.
But a formalized system of public input creates an important conduit for feedback, including criticism and potential improvements. It can help build public confidence. That’s what the Common Council should be aiming for as it goes forward: an effective board, subject to a confirmation process and with appointments not solely made by the board itself. Bylaws would be good.
