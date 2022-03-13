The Editorial Board: City needs to create a better police advisory board – one that can function

It’s nonsense. Appropriately conducted confirmation hearings help to create professionalism. Any applicants they deter probably shouldn’t be on an important public board. If those individuals have valuable contributions to make, they can do so during the board’s meetings or in private conversations.

The Common Council did right by scrapping this dysfunctional board, but it is essential to start again. Policing is among the most crucial of municipal services and its most predictably intrusive. Sometimes, that goes wrong and, when it does, police work suffers.

A credible advisory board, supported by the public, the police and the city administration, can go a long way toward overcoming those troublesome issues. When police are a welcome presence, they can do a better job of keeping the peace and, when that fails, of investigating crimes.

Buffalo has done strong work in improving policing over the past several years. In particular, the department’s two most recent commissioners, Daniel Derenda and Byron Lockwood, emphasized honesty, discipline and neighborhood relationships in a way that the public noticed. The department's new leader, Joseph Gramaglia, is a 25-year veteran whose résumé suggests he’s well up to the job of continuing that work.