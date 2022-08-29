The Editorial Board: City Hall takes six months to say it has nothing on 2019 FBI search

Years following the FBI led a raid on City Hall, the public knows little more than it did in 2019. The administration of Mayor Byron W. Brown isn’t helping by ignoring the requirements of the state Freedom of Information Law.

The city claims it has no information to share based on the News’ request, since the raid involved not the city, but the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, which is led by the mayor. Maybe so, but why did it take the city almost six months to report that, rather than the five days the law allows? Personnel changes in the City Attorney’s office may have played a role, but that doesn’t explain so long a delay.

Earlier this year, The News filed the request for details about the raid. Nearly six months passed before City Hall responded, essentially claiming, “There’s nothing here to see.”

Really? The long silence is not going to make the news media – or the public – stop asking questions. Especially given that Brown chairs the agency.

In the request, The News sought public records related to the Nov. 6, 2019, search of Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency offices on the ninth floor of City Hall. The request included “all court orders and subpoenas sent by the FBI, IRS, HUD, U.S. Attorney’s Office and other federal agencies to the Mayor’s Office, BURA and any other city agencies or authorities since 2015.” The News also requested a copy of the search warrant from the November 2019 raid.

New York’s open records law requires government agencies to respond to records requests within five business days and to either provide the records, deny the request if the records are exempt from the law or provide a “date certain within a reasonable period … when the request will be granted in whole or in part.”

Simple enough, right? Not so in the case of City Hall, which ignored repeated telephone and e-mail inquiries from The News. City lawyers did not issue a written response to the request until the first of August – 155 business days after the original request.

Paul Wolf, president of the nonprofit group New York Coalition for Open Government, aptly summed up the situation: “It’s outrageous for you to have to wait eight months, nine months, for this city to respond to your FOIL request. That shouldn’t happen.”

Assistant Corporation Counsel Will Mathewson last week said the city, “including the mayor’s office and other departments, has diligently researched your request,” but “found no records responsive to your request. The city did not intend to ignore or deny your request, as it has no records to provide.”

The argument is that because the raid targeted BURA, the city doesn’t have any information to offer. But it doesn’t take six months to figure that out. To be clear, no one has been charged with a crime related to the search.

Anthony M. Bruce, who worked as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo for 38 years, noted that federal law requires agents to present subjects of a search with a copy of the warrant and a list of what was removed during the search. Bruce said he’s not buying what City Hall is selling.

“If City Hall got searched or some office in City Hall got searched, that would be of paramount importance both to the mayor and to the corporation counsel,” Bruce said. “Whether it’s going somewhere or not, they’re going to know about it and they’re going to be on top of it.”

Correct: BURA is a separate legal entity, but the mayor serves as its chairman. The two worlds may be separate, but there’s a connection. BURA’s primary role is to distribute federal anti-poverty money and promote community development programs.

Following the mayor’s 2021 reelection, The News reported that BURA awarded $20 million over the past eight years to contributors of Brown’s campaigns. BURA also sold property or awarded exclusive development rights to campaign contributors without public bidding, as The News discovered. The Brown administration said campaign donations had nothing to do with who gets city contracts.

It adds up to more questions without adequate answers. Someone should inform Buffalo officials that silence is not golden when it comes to an FBI-led raid in City Hall.

