News Editorial BoardBuffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown’s administration had been working on an affordable housing plan for years, but the pieces came together quickly recently when it was announced that in addition to the city’s $10 million, Erie County is bringing another $13.5 million to the table. The funding will be allocated to the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation and potentially produce the income diversity that makes for stronger communities while filling vacant lots and preparing the region for future prosperity.

The result was a joint press conference in which Brown and County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced what amounts to a windfall for a housing initiative that has the potential to engender public support on one of any government’s biggest challenges.

The housing initiative relies heavily on funds distributed to the city and county through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Meanwhile, Buffalo and Erie County have sparked the homeowners’ dream.

In terms of its $23.5 million price tag, this joint city-county project may be a first here, said Brendan R. Mehaffy, executive director of the city’s office of strategic planning. Indeed, it is probably one of the largest such efforts in the country, he said.

This multifaceted project engaged banks, not-for-profits, an intensive review of all Buffalo real estate and the creation of a new neighborhood engagement approach for this and many other initiatives. The city was ready to make this commitment with its ARP dollars even before the county joined the effort.

The city will contribute vacant land and, while the vast majority of the county’s $13.5 million will be directed to Buffalo, a portion of it will be directed to other parts of the county.

These will be all owner-occupied, for-sale housing aimed at middle-income buyers willing to pay between $200,000 to $350,000, depending on the type of housing. Both the city and county are focused mainly on providing single-family housing. Later, the city plans to build doubles, triplexes and fourplexes. Finally, the city plans to include accessory dwelling units (ADUs) – houses on the same lot of another house.

The double, triple or fourplex owner-occupied homeowners will be able to generate revenue for their owners, turning an affordable property into an income stream. The ADUs tend to be smaller in size and therefore affordable, attractive to seniors and young professionals who want to grow equity by owning property. Still, the project requires the new housing remain affordable, limiting the potential profitability upon future sale.

With that, the city will expand its intensive infill planning initiative in Hamlin Park and Masten to other neighborhoods in East Buffalo, the location of most of the vacant lots. Communities will be engaged in conversations about different neighborhood amenities to figure out what types of investments are needed or what already exists: pharmacies, and supportive services such as day care.

But the focus is not on East Buffalo alone. Within Buffalo, this is a broader program because vacant lots are spread throughout the Buffalo. Officials will also target districts with only a handful of lots for affordable, owner-occupied properties, critical in neighborhoods that have few affordable housing options.

There are still barriers for the market to be able to produce such products on its own. Even then, the market is stronger now, and there is demand for people to live in the neighborhoods and, as Mehaffy said, this isn’t just building for the sake of building. The goal is to build stronger, more inclusive neighborhoods throughout Buffalo.

This public initiative has the potential to leverage other private investment. It complements the $1 billion low-income housing project of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

Parts of Buffalo are pocked by vacant lots. This project will help fill in those missing teeth, changing the dynamic of entire neighborhoods.

