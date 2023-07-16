News Editorial Board

We understand the worries of some members of the Buffalo Common Council: Is it fair to other struggling businesses to provide a forgivable loan to one store and not others? It is that issue that has prompted many members to reject Mayor Byron W. Brown’s effort to help the foundering Braymiller Market on Ellicott Street.

But, while the skeptics raise a legitimate issue, they should consider the possibility that other, more far-reaching questions also need to be asked, including: What are the long-term consequences of losing downtown’s only grocery store? And they should especially reconsider their opposition given that a prominent city developer is ready to put up a nearly equal amount of money – if the city does its part.

With the Common Council’s vote on Tuesday to refer the matter to its Finance Committee rather than voting on it immediately, members have given themselves the breathing room to do just that. The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Brown is pushing for the city to provide Braymiller with a loan of $562,000, forgivable as long as the market stays open for at least two years after receiving it and maintains staffing. His argument, grounded in the city’s future needs, was already persuasive.

But now, bolstering the mayor’s case, developer Paul Ciminelli has pledged to invest another $500,000 in Braymiller Market, if the Common Council ensures that the store is eligible for the proposed loan. That money, it is important to note, would be paid out of unused federal pandemic-related funds, not city coffers. That fact, too, should ease members’ concerns about fairness.

Braymiller’s business model was shattered by the pandemic, which was running full force when the store opened in 2021. But because of the timing of its opening, the store didn’t qualify for the pandemic assistance that many other businesses did receive. If that’s not another unfairness, it’s at least a significant factor – one that some Council members seem to have given insufficient weight.

And while it’s fair to question the original business model of owner Stuart Green, it’s also clear that a historic, worldwide pandemic opened a trapdoor beneath the market. With thousands of Buffalonians working remotely, fewer people were in downtown to shop for groceries or to dine in the restaurants whose needs he planned to serve through a wholesale division. It was a devastating hit to an important, long-sought city business.

Brown and Ciminelli agree on the importance of sustaining this hard-won effort to bring a grocery store to downtown Buffalo. The long-term issues include protecting the city center’s attractiveness not just for residents, but business investment.

“To lose this market will be a hit to downtown,” Brown told The News’ Editorial Board last month. “We’ll send the wrong message to the business community, the employer community, and I don’t think we can afford to allow that to happen.”

As to the short-term, nearby residents still need groceries. Some lack cars. About one-third of Braymiller’s customers pay with EBT SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps. That needs to be of more than passing concern.

Now, with Ciminelli signing on as an investor, members of the Common Council have another factor to consider: A successful, well-regarded businessman – someone who chooses his projects carefully and expects to make a profit – is giving the plan his imprimatur. He’s seen Green’s updated business strategy and believes in the market’s future. His support offers evidence of the market’s likely success.

Yes, other businesses deserve support; the city has made that available and Brown pledges to continue, as appropriate. That’s important, but it’s also essential for members of the Common Council to recognize the same value that Ciminelli does in offering help to a business whose success can help drive Buffalo’s continuing revival.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.