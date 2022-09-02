The Editorial Board: Chronically underestimated, Hochul thrives. But challenges remain

It’s been a year that few would dare have predicted for the one-time member of the Hamburg Town Board. Catapulted into the governor’s office after the unexpected resignation of her predecessor, Kathy Hochul has outperformed the expectations of just about anyone who didn’t already know her.

Perhaps that’s not surprising, even if it is based, in part, on false assumptions: that New York’s first woman governor somehow wouldn’t be up to the high-pressure task; that the state’s first upstate governor in more than 100 years (and the first from Buffalo since Grover Cleveland in 1882) couldn’t navigate Albany’s cutthroat ways.

It’s not just that, of course. Before becoming governor, her experience as a public-sector executive was limited to four years as Erie County Clerk. It’s a big jump from running that office to New York’s sprawling state government. Before that she was a member of the Hamburg Town Board and, after it, she served a term in Congress. But that latter should have been a tipoff.

As a member of the House, Hochul was elected to a district that routinely favored Republicans, including former Rep. Tom Reynolds and Hochul’s immediate predecessor, Chris Lee. And when she lost her 2012 re-election bid to former Erie County Executive Chris Collins, it was by a narrow margin in a district that had just been redrawn as the state’s most heavily Republican. She made it competitive.

Even as lieutenant governor, she shook off Cuomo’s effort to dump her in favor of a new running mate in 2018. The recurring and undeniable fact is that underestimating this woman is unwise in the extreme.

So it’s no surprise that she expressed a degree of satisfaction last week upon the first anniversary of her rise to the governorship, but she did it in a way that underscores her staying power. When she spoke of her performance, it was less about her than the New Yorkers she represents:

“I will never say I’m satisfied with anything, but we did make a lot of progress in restoring people’s faith in government,” she told The News. It’s an important point as the November election nears and she makes the case for voters to endorse her performance. And, by and large, it’s been strong, even beyond the calming force she has been following the political cacophony of Cuomo’s final year.

Here, her big test came in the agreement to build a new stadium for the Bills and, more viscerally, in the aftermath of the racist murders of 10 people at the Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket. In that tragedy, especially, she made sure Buffalo knew she cared and that she was on the job. Soon after, she signed new gun control legislation – and did yet again when lawmakers, in a special session, responded to a dangerous and unwarranted Supreme Court decision that overturned a century-old law requiring New Yorkers to obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. She directed new investments to East Buffalo as part of an urgent effort to improve a long-neglected part of the city.

She also negotiated a state budget that reflected her priorities. Given the constitutional power of a New York governor, that’s not surprising, but a less capable or determined governor might have fallen short.

It hasn’t all been positive, of course. She made a big error in naming a state senator from Manhattan, Brian Benjamin, as her lieutenant governor. He was soon charged with taking illegal campaign donations and stepped down. But Hochul handled that challenge, turning to then-Rep. Antonio Delgado as her No. 2. The crisis passed, as her overwhelming victory in the June primary showed.

Still, it’s fair – and important – to note where Hochul must step up. Primary among them is to produce the improved transparency she promised when she inherited this job. She has made steps on that path, but New York’s flabby, often disregarded open government laws remain an embarrassment.

Just this week, The News reported on the contempt for that law shown by the administration of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, which took 155 days to respond to a Freedom of Information Law request for information. The law requires a response within five days.

The mayor isn’t alone in viewing this law as optional. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office recently denied a request for video of a corrections officer kicking an inmate in the head as the inmate lay on the floor with his hands cuffed behind his back. The office cited the inmate’s nonexistent right to privacy in denying the request.

Other Western New York police agencies have dragged their feet on providing disciplinary records of officers after the state repealed a law that kept them private. Why? The reason seems to be because the law provides no penalties for violating a law meant to serve the public.

Even entities that respond promptly sometimes use the law as a hurdle, requiring the public to file formal requests for information that belongs to them. There needs to be a presumption of availability.

This is an area where Hochul could amplify her case for restoring the public’s faith in government. She’ll need the Legislature’s cooperation to make this law what it should be but that won’t happen without her leadership. It’s her call.

It’s been a good first year for Hochul, but – as always – there’s more to do.

