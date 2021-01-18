The Editorial Board: Chris Jacobs owes Western New Yorkers an apology. Here's a suggestion.

In light of Rep. Chris Jacobs’ denial over the import of his effort to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president, we thought we’d help him out. Following is the apology the Orchard Park Republican needs to offer, before Biden is sworn into office on Wednesday.

…

Dear fellow Americans,

I have been thinking these past few days about our great country and the web of trust needed to hold it together. As I considered those issues, I have come to understand that I let you all down. For that, I apologize.

Let me begin with this unequivocal statement: Joe Biden won the November election, fair and square. Even though I voted to reject the Electoral College delegates from Pennsylvania and Arizona, I now understand what a reckless decision that was.

It’s important to say this before the new president takes office. I supported a lie that fomented an American crisis, and with that, gave life to a continuing threat the likes of which this nation has not seen in more than a century. It’s late, I know, but I hope that in admitting my error, I can encourage others to do the same. Otherwise, I don’t know how we recover.