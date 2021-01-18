The Editorial Board: Chris Jacobs owes Western New Yorkers an apology. Here's a suggestion.

In light of Rep. Chris Jacobs’ denial over the import of his effort to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president, we thought we’d help him out. Following is the apology the Orchard Park Republican needs to offer, before Biden is sworn into office on Wednesday.
Dear fellow Americans,
I have been thinking these past few days about our great country and the web of trust needed to hold it together. As I considered those issues, I have come to understand that I let you all down. For that, I apologize.
Let me begin with this unequivocal statement: Joe Biden won the November election, fair and square. Even though I voted to reject the Electoral College delegates from Pennsylvania and Arizona, I now understand what a reckless decision that was.
It’s important to say this before the new president takes office. I supported a lie that fomented an American crisis, and with that, gave life to a continuing threat the likes of which this nation has not seen in more than a century. It’s late, I know, but I hope that in admitting my error, I can encourage others to do the same. Otherwise, I don’t know how we recover.
So, let me also say this: There isn’t a shred of evidence that any voting irregularity affected the outcome of the election. It was, to be sure, an unusual election, held in the midst of a pandemic, but that only made it the more magnificent. By the millions, Americans risked their well-being to do their duty.
It was up to us, your elected representatives, to be similarly brave. We needed to follow the example of my Republican Senate colleague Mitt Romney, who counseled honesty, even as I was violating my oath. I’ll quote him verbatim, because his words point the way back:
“The best way we could show respect for the voters who were upset is by telling them the truth. That’s the burden. That’s the duty of leadership.”
Many public officials from both parties told the truth, including elected Republicans in swing states. I should have backstopped their courage. Instead, I sided with the mob that was threatening their lives.
Actually, it’s worse than that. I have come to understand that, rather than Democrats trying to steal the election, it was my own party playing that dirty game. Through my vote last week, I aided and abetted that crime. I can only ask for your forgiveness.
Let me be clear: The only reason to have challenged the outcome of the election is because President Trump repeated that Big Lie so often and so relentlessly that it became party dogma. I knew better, but I went along. I thought I was serving my district.
Now, I acknowledge that I broke faith with the best of America and of my party. Even though domestic terrorists had overrun the people’s house and threatened the lives of my colleagues and of Vice President Pence, I couldn’t bring myself to back down . I was in too deep.
I know this will follow me for the rest of my life. All I can do is to promise to do better. To that end, I will:
• Be an American first and a Republican second. I will advocate honorably for true conservative values – smaller government, fiscal restraint and adherence to the Constitution, but I am done giving cover to the mob. I promise:
• To hold to truth, even when I am pressured to do otherwise. Evidence and science will guide my actions. My party has drifted far from those beacons; I want to help lead it back.
• To uphold the best traditions of the country and, when I fall short, not to dress my failure in constitutional garb, as I did last week.
I have made terrible mistakes and I ask you to forgive me. More importantly, I ask you to join me in wishing our new, duly elected president well as he confronts the dangers that threaten our nation.
Respectfully,
