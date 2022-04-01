The Editorial Board: Children’s Hospital designation, pay for home care among issues needing state budget action

Bail reform, gas prices discussed for New York budget ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Crime, high fuel prices and child care are among the big issues on the negotiating table as the Democrats who control New York state government try to hammer out a state budget deal.

• Criminal justice: Critics of the state’s good-faith bail reform law are having a field day misrepresenting it. But by eliminating bail on some charges, it did away with the severe unfairness of jailing poor defendants as they awaited trial, while those with money were able to go home. That’s what it was meant to do. Bail is not a punishment; it’s meant as a guarantee that a defendant will appear in court as required.

Predictably, though, the law needs adjustments. It should allow bail to be set on repeat offenders who are arrested while awaiting trial on a previous charge. It should allow bail for those who commit crimes with guns, especially illegal guns. Allowing isn’t the same as mandating; judges should be allowed to decide based on criteria the state can establish.

This has been a difficult hurdle for some Democrats, among them Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo. New Yorkers can be grateful for her commitment to bail reform, but Democrats also need to be aware the law’s weaknesses.