The Editorial Board: Children’s Hospital designation, pay for home care among issues needing state budget action

Albany is late with the 2022-23 state budget – not so late yet to criticize, but enough to kindle flashbacks to the days when Democrats and Republicans both held power and were at each other’s budgetary throats. Budgets then were routinely late and, at least twice, not approved until August.
We don’t expect that this time, though it’s worth noting that even with Democrats holding all the power, they still couldn’t hit the April 1 deadline. Here are some important unsettled or unannounced issues, along with unsolicited advice on how to resolve them.
• Children’s Hospital: This is among the easiest issues facing Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature. The John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital is asking Albany to formally designate it to be what we all know it to to be: a safety net hospital.
To qualify for New York’s enhanced safety net standards, a hospital’s patient mix must meet four standards covering its share of patients who are uninsured or covered by Medicaid or commercial insurance. In letters to state legislators, Children’s Hospital officials note that the facility meets three of the four and nearly meets the last.
In fact, with more than 70% of patients covered by Medicaid, the hospital demolishes the standard of at least 40%.
As one of only two free-standing children’s hospital’s in New York – the other is 400 miles away, in Westchester County – Children’s is important enough to enough people to merit this designation.
By approving Children’s as a safety net hospital, Albany would offer it protection against cutbacks in Medicaid while opening up possibilities of additional funding. The cost is estimated at around $750,000 a year, a rounding error in the context of a $216 billion budget proposal. And it’s potential benefits – in reducing health disparities, diminishing adolescent conflicts with police and improving graduation rates, among others – should make it a no-brainer in Albany.
• Home health care pay: This also shouldn’t be a difficult issue. Home health care workers are fleeing the field because the work is hard and the pay is low. They can make more money flipping hamburgers.
What is more, as their numbers diminish, the need for families to turn to high-cost nursing homes rises. It’s in all New Yorkers’ interests – patients and taxpayers, alike – to keep those needing special care in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes.
Almost any amount over minimum wage would do the job. One proposal is to raise the pay of home health care aides to $22.50 per hour. Why wouldn’t that work?
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Crime, high fuel prices and child care are among the big issues on the negotiating table as the Democrats who control New York state government try to hammer out a state budget deal.
• Criminal justice: Critics of the state’s good-faith bail reform law are having a field day misrepresenting it. But by eliminating bail on some charges, it did away with the severe unfairness of jailing poor defendants as they awaited trial, while those with money were able to go home. That’s what it was meant to do. Bail is not a punishment; it’s meant as a guarantee that a defendant will appear in court as required.
Predictably, though, the law needs adjustments. It should allow bail to be set on repeat offenders who are arrested while awaiting trial on a previous charge. It should allow bail for those who commit crimes with guns, especially illegal guns. Allowing isn’t the same as mandating; judges should be allowed to decide based on criteria the state can establish.
This has been a difficult hurdle for some Democrats, among them Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo. New Yorkers can be grateful for her commitment to bail reform, but Democrats also need to be aware the law’s weaknesses.
• Alcohol to go: Restaurants and bars are asking the state to restore and make permanent a pandemic-inspired regulation that allowed them to serve alcohol, including mixed drinks, to customers purchasing take-out orders. The state’s powerful liquor-store industry opposes the proposed law, but there seems little defense for rejecting it.
The practice provides a convenience for customers and, during the pandemic, helped to save many restaurants and bars from financial ruin. One Erie County advocate, Dennis DiPaolo, owns both a restaurant and a liquor store. While Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant & Banquet Facility saw take-out sales double during the alcohol-to-go period, he said, the law had no effect on his liquor store two blocks away.
That’s persuasive. Legislators and the governor should approve this request.
• Bills stadium: Just get it done. The public cost of building a new stadium is surely expensive, but taxpayers’ $850 million share of the $1.4 billion proposal – $600 million from New York and $250 million from Erie County – is in line with similar projects in small markets such as Buffalo. In the National Football League, the market here is larger only than Green Bay.
This is cost of doing business for any small market that wants an NFL team, and Buffalo cannot afford to lose the Bills. The team’s owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, are forgoing the tens of millions of dollars they could rake in were they to move to a wealthier city.
The deal will keep the Bills here for at least 30 years. This one-time expense, large as it is, is well worth it. Just get it done.
