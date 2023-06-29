News Editorial Board

Exercising will become more enjoyable, if not necessarily easier, with the acquisition of a $7 million federal grant that will help connect regional hiking and biking trails.

The proposed Southern Tier Trail, which will help connect trails in a loop from Buffalo to Rochester, is getting a major boost with a $7 million federal grant.

The grant, announced last week by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, will help complete the planning, preparation, design and permitting of the multiuse trail. At 52 miles in length, it will connect with the 27-mile-long Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail in southern Erie County, and end in the Cattaraugus County Town of Hinsdale. The trails will link 20 Western New York towns and villages, and connect to the 750-mile Empire State Trail and the 90-mile Genesee Valley Greenway Trail.

Cheers to everyone helping to advance this health-promoting asset.

• • •

How do you corral a runaway rhino? We don't know, either, but at the Buffalo Zoo, they did that – or something like it.

On Wednesday, a one-horned rhino who goes by Mohan sidled out of his enclosure and into an adjacent one where he is usually rhino non grata. And even though zoo officials say he was behind several barriers and posed no threat to the public, emergency procedures were activated and the critter was quickly helped back to his home.

It was fast, efficient work that avoided any sense of alarm by visitors. Good work by zoo workers and – while we're at it – a toast to Mohan for his creative and harmless rule-breaking.

• • •

Here's to the residents and officials of West Seneca who worked hard to ensure that the town swimming pool would be open this year.

Because of the efforts of a group of advocates, it didn't happen. Now, the pool is on track for a full season with a full slate of lifeguards. And, with that, summer has a chance of being all it should be. After being closed for two of the last three years, and open only for limited hours in 2021, Town Board members last year announced plans to close it permanently.

• • •

