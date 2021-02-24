The Editorial Board: Cheektowaga cop needed to be fired, and police brass need to release video

The case of a Cheektowaga police officer who slugged his boss is not just about whether he should have remained in uniform – the answer is no – but also about transparency.
Police departments continue to ignore last year’s repeal of Section 50-a of state Civil Rights Law, a statute that allowed police and municipalities to conceal police misconduct and allegations of misconduct.
Nevertheless, officials continue to disregard the public when faced with requests for disciplinary records and, in this case, video footage outside the Route 78 Street Bar on Transit Road in Depew. The public has a right to know whether police officers are assaulting others, whether it’s a colleague, a boss or a civilian.
Incoming Police Chief Michael Sliwinski urged the Town Board to fire the officer, and the board complied last April. It didn’t stick. Why? Arbitrators, who have a history of dodging hard calls.
This case dates back to a party held 13 months ago. Sean Trapper, an officer, and Garrett Slawatycki, a sergeant, were arguing. They decided to settle it outside. The sergeant, a Marine veteran, ended up on the ground with a broken tooth. Internal records showed that Trapper, a football player in high school and college, had punched him.
It should have been an open-and-shut case. Police personnel who went to the investigate the next day retrieved surveillance video. They noted blood spotting the pavement. The captain and lieutenant who investigated wrote a report with what seemed an obvious conclusion: Trapper’s attack on a supervisor and his failure to show restraint violated the department’s code of ethics.
Trapper could have been charged with assault had his victim pressed charges. Actions are supposed to have consequences but Trapper and his union filed a grievance and sent the matter to arbitration. The arbitrator ordered him rehired, without back pay.
The secrecy under which police agencies have operated for years in concealing the disciplinary records of officers should have ended last year when state leaders repealed Section 50-a. That long-needed reform occurred in the aftermath of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The News obtained records of this case through a Freedom of Information Law request, but not the video.
In many cities, arbitrators frequently return police officers to duty. News staff reporter Matthew Spina cited a Washington Post examination of 1,881 cases of termination from the nation’s largest police departments. It found that 451 of the officers, or 24%, were returned to duty.
The Cheektowaga Police Club argued that while discipline was warranted, termination was excessive. Arbitrator Jeffrey M. Selchick did not find justification for Trapper’s actions. Still, he agreed the officer should not be fired.
But regardless of the ruling, the public has a right to know the details of what happened and what was captured on video. The Cheektowaga police have withheld the video on the flimsy excuse they needed to protect the privacy of uninvolved people who are visible in the footage. It’s a dodge. The News has appealed and that case is before Town Attorney John Dudziak. He should allow the public access to its taxpayer-funded information.
• • •
