The Editorial Board: Cheektowaga cop needed to be fired, and police brass need to release video

Trapper could have been charged with assault had his victim pressed charges. Actions are supposed to have consequences but Trapper and his union filed a grievance and sent the matter to arbitration. The arbitrator ordered him rehired, without back pay.

The secrecy under which police agencies have operated for years in concealing the disciplinary records of officers should have ended last year when state leaders repealed Section 50-a. That long-needed reform occurred in the aftermath of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The News obtained records of this case through a Freedom of Information Law request, but not the video.

In many cities, arbitrators frequently return police officers to duty. News staff reporter Matthew Spina cited a Washington Post examination of 1,881 cases of termination from the nation’s largest police departments. It found that 451 of the officers, or 24%, were returned to duty.

The Cheektowaga Police Club argued that while discipline was warranted, termination was excessive. Arbitrator Jeffrey M. Selchick did not find justification for Trapper’s actions. Still, he agreed the officer should not be fired.