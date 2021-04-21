The Editorial Board: Chauvin acted like an occupier when communities need public servants

We hope and believe these are the exception to the rule of honest cops – the kind of men and women every community needs. But they exist and they poison the well, especially when they treat Black Americans with brutality and disdain. They don’t deserve the badge – or the weapons they carry.

One thing we know has changed: Millions of people today carry cellphones with which they can make video recordings of police activity. And, as former Buffalo Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda observed, they have every right to do so. Any police officer who didn’t already know that surely learned it via a teenager’s recording of Chauvin casually murdering George Floyd in broad daylight as traumatized citizens watched in horror.

In its aftermath, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown instituted valuable police reforms, including training in de-escalation strategies and mandating police to step in when colleagues use excessive force. More will be needed to change a culture that too often is unnecessarily adversarial.

Here and across the country, Americans need police for safety and protection – a different mind-set from the one Chauvin was unafraid to exhibit. Tuesday’s verdict gives police an opening not just to repudiate a murderer in uniform, but to persuade all members of the public that they are committed to the safety of the whole community.