The Editorial Board: Change the law so that suspected criminals can be pulled off New York ballots

Something crazy is going to happen in June unless the Legislature or the former lieutenant governor acts quickly. Given lawmakers’ responsibility to the New York constitution, the law and the state’s voters, they should plan on shouldering the responsibility.

The issue is the former lieutenant governor, of course. Facing federal charges of corruption, Brian Benjamin resigned this month, less than a year after assuming the office. Because of the insufficiency of state law – actually, the lunacy of state law – removing a candidate from the ballot is ridiculously difficult, even when the candidate has been charged with felonies involving the misuse of public office.

Benjamin was elevated from the State Senate to the lieutenant governor’s office last year by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who became the state’s chief executive in August, when Andrew M. Cuomo resigned. She is seeking the Democratic nomination for the office in the June 28 primary. It won’t help her cause – or that of Democrats, generally – for Benjamin to appear on the ballot. But that’s not voters’ problem.

Their issue is that the ballot belongs to them, not the politicians. With it, voters express their choices for their government, whether it’s a village mayor, a state legislator or a lieutenant governor.

Benjamin was arrested this month on charges that he illegally manipulated campaign finance laws to benefit his 2019 campaign for New York City comptroller. He has denied the charges. Benjamin owns a legal presumption of innocence but, as a political matter, voters should not have to tolerate his name on the ballot.

The options to remove him are few. He could move out of state, though no one is predicting that. He could run for a different office, but that would only move the problem, not solve it.

Hochul said in a radio interview that she believes the Legislature could act. Some legislators have expressed support for a law to allow a candidate facing criminal charges to be removed from the ballot. It’s an obvious need. They should act now.

Failing to do so will hand Republicans another weapon, beyond the cudgels named Benjamin and Cuomo. How can you trust Democrats, they will say, if they won’t even act to remove a suspected felon from the ballot – let alone a suspected felon running for the state’s second-highest executive office? The argument would have merit.

That’s not to say that Republicans don’t have their own skeletons. Few of them complained when former Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence chose to remain a candidate even though he was facing federal charges of insider trading.

He won that election and, for several months, served as a politically impotent representative of the 27th Congressional District. Although he had loudly denied the allegations, he later admitted his guilt and went to prison. The district’s voters would have been better off if he could have been forced off the ballot.

Members of both parties in New York have long waved their indifference to laws and ethics like banners. (Before his conviction for corruption, then-Comptroller Alan Hevesi, a Democrat, liked to say that it was easier to ask for forgiveness than permission. Not always.)

That’s the overarching issue that Benjamin’s arrest raises yet again for New Yorkers. The immediate one, though, is how to protect the state’s voters from the embarrassment – the frustrating pointlessness – of being presented with a ballot that includes the former lieutenant governor’s name.

Some observers think the Legislature can’t act in time to prevent that from happening, but that seems little more than conjecture at this point. Lawmakers – meaning Democrats, who own supermajorities in both the Assembly and Senate – need to take this seriously.

They’re going to be clubbed with Benjamin however they proceed, but they could win some gratitude by acting now to ensure that candidates charged with felonies can be removed from the ballot. Republicans won’t say so, but the day will come when they’ll appreciate it, too.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.