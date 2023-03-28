Give this much to Albany: Its leaders are expert at irritating their constituents.

Some members of the New York State Assembly – sadly including Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo – want to add an 8% tax to streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO as a way to fund public transit in New York. Fortunately, the idea looks like a nonstarter in the state Senate, so it’s likely to go nowhere.

But you know how Albany is. The proposal came up in a previous session of the Legislature, so it’s likely to keep coming back. Such is Albany’s never-ending thirst for revenues. But this is a terrible idea, however you look at it.

First of all, as Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro, R-Lancaster, observed, New Yorkers already pay taxes on their internet service. An additional internet tax would count as piling on.

Secondly, in an annual budget of more than $220 billion, Albany has other places to look for revenues. To turn, yet again, to the residents of a high-tax state for even more is a bad move, especially given that the tax would primarily benefit the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City. Even some elected Democrats are saying so.

“As we continue to deal with inflation and a shaky economy, it doesn’t seem to make much sense to create a new tax that will hit nearly all New Yorkers in order to raise revenue that will primarily benefit the MTA,” Ryan said.

Public transportation is an obviously critical service in this state, and nowhere more than in New York City, which couldn’t function without its subway.

But it’s also essential in Buffalo and other areas, where bus and subway service can make it possible for people without other transportation to hold down jobs. It also can help avoid traffic congestion and reduce pollution.

Nor do we forget the economic fact that New York City’s prosperity is key to that of the entire state. Without the tax revenues churned up there, other regions would have a tough time making ends meet. Much of the upstate/downstate divide is based on a failure to acknowledge the critical role New York City plays in the state’s functioning.

But it was only last year that the state legalized online sports betting, counting on a windfall in tax revenues. It’s in the process of setting up a system to sell – and tax – recreational marijuana. Is state planning so poor that even with those new revenues, elected officials can’t find a better way to support public transportation?

This is Prime foolishness.

