The Editorial Board: Census gains for Buffalo, Erie County prove that our renaissance is real

The neighborhoods growing more racially diverse are generally where the population gains are happening. Population losses occur, for the most part, in rural towns that are more homogenous.

Nationally, the white population in the United States dropped by 2.6%, partly due to declining birth rates and an aging white population. By percentage, people who identify themselves as white constitute 58% of the population, down 6 percentage points from 2010.

In addition to new Americans, new adults are bolstering Buffalo. After years of politicians talking about ways to stop the outflow of grown children from Western New York, millennials are filling many of the new apartment buildings and populating the brew pubs. The developer Douglas Jemal would not have come here from Washington, D.C., investing hundreds of millions of dollars in projects here if our region were in decline.

Travel articles touting our city’s virtues are fun to read. The census figures show Buffalo is not a just a nice place to visit – people want to live here. Our job now is to build on that so that for the next 50 years, people want to move here and children want to stay.

• • •

