The Editorial Board: Census gains for Buffalo, Erie County prove that our renaissance is real

New Americans don’t seem to mind a little rust.
That’s one conclusion from the surprising figures from the 2020 census that were released Thursday. Immigrants and refugees played a major role in lifting the population of our rust belt region.
The numbers are something to celebrate. Buffalo’s population grew by 6.5% in the past decade, from 261,310 people to 278,349. Erie County grew by 3.8%, from 919,040 to 954,236.
Buffalo’s increase was the first since 1950, when Republican Mayor Joseph Mruk ran City Hall. Erie County last gained population in 1970, the year the American Football League merged with the NFL.
There’s no more need to talk about slowing the rate of population decline – these arrows point upward and are likely to stay that way as Buffalo Niagara’s position on two Great Lakes makes it a likely climate change refuge.
After a half century or more of being stuck in a narrative of decline, Buffalo Niagara is on the upswing. The days of moaning about the curse of “wide right” have been overtaken by a sense of optimism.
Public investment got the ball rolling here, with the Buffalo Billion and other initiatives. Private development dollars followed. The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Canalside, the “Pegulaville” properties such as LECOM Harborcenter, the revitalization of the Outer Harbor, and a list of new residential projects that grows every day set our rising tide in motion.
The population increases now put an exclamation point on a decade of renewal. Some critics speak derisively of the “so-called Buffalo renaissance,” but it’s no mirage. The Census Bureau has the receipts.
Mayor Byron W. Brown was right when he predicted in July 2019 that “the 2020 census will allow Buffalo to show its first population growth since the 1950 census.” Brown, of course, points to policies of his administration for making the city more desirable, including his encouragement of more affordable housing. He certainly made a shrewd move in starting an Office of New Americans in 2015 and hiring Jessica Lazarin, a graduate of Cornell Law School, as the director.
Lazarin and her office not only help new residents settle here and act as liaison to immigrant groups, but she also worked on ensuring that more members of the community were counted – the equivalent of a “get out the vote” campaign.
“We headed the mayor’s Complete Count Committee” and worked with college students, community groups and a “youth census corps” to bring technology to parts of the community that otherwise might go uncounted, Lazarin told The News on Friday. She said the mayor recorded a public service announcement in 11 languages that was an effective tool.
As we have noted before, immigration is good for Buffalo. As Germans, Poles and Irish settled here decades ago, we now have Bangladeshis, Burmese and others driving the growth in our city.
The neighborhoods growing more racially diverse are generally where the population gains are happening. Population losses occur, for the most part, in rural towns that are more homogenous.
Nationally, the white population in the United States dropped by 2.6%, partly due to declining birth rates and an aging white population. By percentage, people who identify themselves as white constitute 58% of the population, down 6 percentage points from 2010.
In addition to new Americans, new adults are bolstering Buffalo. After years of politicians talking about ways to stop the outflow of grown children from Western New York, millennials are filling many of the new apartment buildings and populating the brew pubs. The developer Douglas Jemal would not have come here from Washington, D.C., investing hundreds of millions of dollars in projects here if our region were in decline.
Travel articles touting our city’s virtues are fun to read. The census figures show Buffalo is not a just a nice place to visit – people want to live here. Our job now is to build on that so that for the next 50 years, people want to move here and children want to stay.
• • •
