The Editorial Board: Catholic Church needs to put limits on clerics’ bequests from parishioners

Two recent stories in The Buffalo News told of two Catholic priests who inherited large sums of money from deceased widows whom they had befriended. One of the women’s wills was approved by Surrogate’s Court, the other is being contested. Both aroused suspicions that the elderly widows had been taken advantage of.
Priests are not the only people accused of profiting by influencing an older person to change his or her will. It is a charge sometimes made by relatives or close friends of anyone who dies and makes unexpected bequests.
However, priests have a special responsibility to members of the laity, who often view them as authority figures. Priests may serve as confidants, receivers of confessions, pastoral advisers, counselors or close friends to parishioners. That makes it imperative that they are held to high ethical standards.
Government officials and some others in public life are bound by limits on the value of gifts they are allowed to accept. There’s no good reason why the Buffalo Diocese, or the Catholic Church as a whole, could not set similar rules that draw clear ethical boundaries for priests and other religious.
The Rev. Joseph Klos inherited the majority of an estate worth at least $467,000 from a widow he became close to while serving as pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lancaster.
The will was not challenged in court and an Erie County Surrogate’s Court judge approved the inheritance after the widow’s death in 2016, but family and friends remain suspicious. Mary Ann Serabjit-Singh had made out two previous wills before writing a third that made Klos the prime beneficiary. She also once attempted to withdraw $174,000 – her entire account balance – at the urging of the priest, which caused a suspicious bank teller to call Lancaster Police.
A separate case involving Rev. David M. Bialkowski is being contested in Erie County Surrogate’s Court. Bialkowski inherited $125,000 from a 93-year-old widow who named him executor.
It happens that Bialkowski also was removed from priestly duties because of accusations that he molested children. He denies the allegations.
Ruth Peters, a retired principal from the Cheektowaga public school system, died in 2019 and left her money to Bialkowski, also giving him control of a $2 million estate. A second cousin said she and other family members were “shocked” to hear that Peters had made such provisions for the priest. Two attorneys are disputing the will in Surrogate’s Court.
Diocesan priests, unlike those in religious orders such as the Jesuits or Franciscans, do not take a vow of poverty. They are allowed to accept gifts from others and it’s not uncommon for a parishioner to treat a favorite priest to a meal or a show, to give them a cash contribution or even a car or a vacation trip.
Where the lines are drawn on priests accepting gifts is more like an honor system than a set of enforceable rules.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher of the Buffalo Diocese, commenting on the Klos case, told The News that he expects all priests “to embody and demonstrate the spirit of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to live simply and without extravagance.”
Fisher added that priests “of this Diocese should avoid any hint or appearance of seeking personal financial benefit from those they serve in ministry.”
The Catholic Church’s Code of Canon Law does not prohibit diocesan priests from inheriting or accepting significant gifts. It does urge them to live a life of simplicity. Plainly, that’s not enough.
There is clearly a role for the Church to play in setting clear boundaries on what a priest may inherit from a member of their church or parish, to avoid the appearance of impropriety. An institution that promotes spirituality and high moral character should aim for nothing less.
