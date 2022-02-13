The Editorial Board: Catholic Church needs to put limits on clerics’ bequests from parishioners

Two recent stories in The Buffalo News told of two Catholic priests who inherited large sums of money from deceased widows whom they had befriended. One of the women’s wills was approved by Surrogate’s Court, the other is being contested. Both aroused suspicions that the elderly widows had been taken advantage of.

Priests are not the only people accused of profiting by influencing an older person to change his or her will. It is a charge sometimes made by relatives or close friends of anyone who dies and makes unexpected bequests.

However, priests have a special responsibility to members of the laity, who often view them as authority figures. Priests may serve as confidants, receivers of confessions, pastoral advisers, counselors or close friends to parishioners. That makes it imperative that they are held to high ethical standards.

Government officials and some others in public life are bound by limits on the value of gifts they are allowed to accept. There’s no good reason why the Buffalo Diocese, or the Catholic Church as a whole, could not set similar rules that draw clear ethical boundaries for priests and other religious.