Catholic Charities has been around since 1923 and as the organization celebrates its centennial, it is also noting 98 years of giving hope to the community through its annual appeal. Catholic Charities served about 12,500 people during that first year; today, the needs have soared.

The organization boasts programs and services that last year supported more than 134,000 families and individuals, including children. Those are employees and the customers of the businesses that make Western New York work, as Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, said. This is no longer a church-based charity but an integral part of the community.

“Right now, with the economy the way it is, inflation hurts everybody, especially people who have limited income,” Schumer said.

The December blizzard, which disproportionately impacted people with limited income, only increased the need for donations.

Raising money when upper and middle-income givers are financially challenged makes asking for funds more difficult. Still, it is this growing need that should persuade those who have the means to give.

This year’s campaign once again is using the theme “HOPE,” an appropriate way to describe the help that these funds provide. The appeal has benefited from early outreach and a near $2 million kick-start from longtime donors whose generosity is greatly appreciated by thousands in this region. This year’s goal is $9.5 million, with a deadline of June 30. Donations can benefit Catholic Charities or the diocesan Fund for the Faith – or both.

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations and 13 diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. Those services are administered to everyone, regardless of religion, across all eight counties of Western New York, with programs and services that extend to basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment and youth and family support services.

Central Intake, at 525 Washington St., in downtown Buffalo is typically the first stop at Catholic Charities, handling emergency assistance centered on finances, food, utilities, personal care, clothing, household items and prescriptions. Central Intake services continues because of annual appeal funds, which also supported a recent renovation assisted by a grant from the John R. Oishei Foundation.

Central Intake is featured in Catholic Charities' HOPE for all seasons 2022 annual report, along with stories of those helped by Catholic Charities, including those neighbors affected by the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. Catholic Charities, which prior to the shooting, had helped more than 8% of East Buffalo residents and invested more than $3.4 million of services in the area from several sites, stepped up further to increase its days of operation at its Rich Street food pantry, located about a mile from the tragedy.

When Adam Sumlin, chairman of this year's appeal, saw how Catholic Charities’ good works serve the community, he joined the leadership team after years of volunteering.

“I recognize how the Western New York community was still so generous, looking to help those in need,” he said, adding that he wants to make sure to reach the $9.5 million goal and beyond. Catholic Charities will lean on this year’s appeal patron, Venerable Nelson H. Baker, founder of Our Lady of Victory charities and one of the signers of the letters of incorporation for Catholic Charities.

Please donate to Appeal 2023 by visiting ccwny.org/donate or calling 716-218-1400. In addition, donors can give by texting GIVEHOPE 23 to 44321 or scanning the QR code found on appeal materials. If you or someone you know needs assistance, visit ccwny.org or call 716-218-1400 to find help through Catholic Charities.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.