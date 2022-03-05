The Editorial Board: Catholic Charities needs your help to continue its good works around the region

Every year, Catholic Charities makes an appeal to the larger community that benefits those in need and, every year, that need grows. It’s expanded so much that, sometimes, the very people contributing money toward the fund end up becoming its beneficiaries. “There but for the grace of God” applies to us all.

This year’s campaign, once again using the theme “HOPE,” is no different. Appeal 2022 has the goal of raising $9.5 million, an even lower mark than last year’s. The Appeal has had a kick-start of $1.1 million from some longtime, generous donors with an early outreach.

In truth, the fundraising goal should not have needed to be compromised. Catholic Charities’ efforts are universal, in that the agency serves everyone, no matter gender, race, religion, ethnicity. In fact, most of those served are not Catholic.

But, in one regard, it does not matter who benefits because we all do. Whether someone leverages the services or not, the entire community gains because fewer people are homeless, jobless, or lacking day care, health care or some other crucial resource.

As Deacon Steve Schumer, president & CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo said, “We’re here 24/7 providing help.”