The Editorial Board: Catholic Charities needs your help to continue its good works around the region

Every year, Catholic Charities makes an appeal to the larger community that benefits those in need and, every year, that need grows. It’s expanded so much that, sometimes, the very people contributing money toward the fund end up becoming its beneficiaries. “There but for the grace of God” applies to us all.
This year’s campaign, once again using the theme “HOPE,” is no different. Appeal 2022 has the goal of raising $9.5 million, an even lower mark than last year’s. The Appeal has had a kick-start of $1.1 million from some longtime, generous donors with an early outreach.
In truth, the fundraising goal should not have needed to be compromised. Catholic Charities’ efforts are universal, in that the agency serves everyone, no matter gender, race, religion, ethnicity. In fact, most of those served are not Catholic.
But, in one regard, it does not matter who benefits because we all do. Whether someone leverages the services or not, the entire community gains because fewer people are homeless, jobless, or lacking day care, health care or some other crucial resource.
As Deacon Steve Schumer, president & CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo said, “We’re here 24/7 providing help.”
Programs help young people who struggle with mental health issues, provide educational skills and assist in settling refugees. Nutrition is provided through nine food pantries.
Catholic Charities has spent much energy in rapid rehousing and rental assistance and helping clients earn a high school equivalency. It provides school-based services and workforce training.
Chief among the many services the agency provides is helping families cope with the emotional strain of the Covid-19 pandemic. That work is done through behavioral health, including helping teens at risk. The agency also assists families through its free financial empowerment program. These are broad categories, as Schumer noted, but they comprise 57 different programs offered in 80 locations across Western New York.
Catholic Charities delivers valuable social services to about 125,000 people a year, said Thomas Beecher Jr., cochair of Appeal 2022. That’s a huge impact – equal to reaching one out of every 10 people in the community. Last year, there were about 29,500 givers, with a substantial amount of resources provided by from large donors. Smaller, everyday givers help to provide the remaining dollars.
Catholic Charities offers hope to those who live challenging lives. Appeal 2022 co-chair Dr. Nancy Nielsen noted the good cause that goes far beyond food pantries and counseling. Catholic Charities is religion-blind and donors recognize that the agency delivers high quality services. For every dollar donated, the agency is able to leverage and additional $3 to $4 through government contracts and other funding. Catholic Charities continues to earn the support of the community. It needs your help.
To donate to Appeal 2022, visit ccwny.org/donate or call 716-218-1400. In addition, donors can now give by texting GIVE HOPE 22 to 44321 or scanning the QR code found on Appeal materials.
