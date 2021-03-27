The Editorial Board: Catholic Charities needs help from the community for its annual appeal

During this lasting global pandemic, the good works of Catholic Charities in feeding, nurturing and uplifting those in need has never been more critical. The nonprofit charitable organization helps all in need, regardless of religion. But, just as any other organization, it requires funding.
Catholic Charities launched Appeal 2021 with a goal of $10 million, “in recognition that the need in our community continues to grow,” as Deacon Steve Schumer, president & CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo, recently wrote in Another Voice. The Appeal, whose patron saint is St. Ignatius Loyola, runs through June 30. This year’s theme is “HOPE.”
The Appeal’s goal, which has so far reached $5.4 million, would have been challenging in pre-Covid-19 times, let alone during one of the largest public health upheavals in history. Coronavirus cases are seeing a welcome downturn with the vaccine rollout, but lives have been lost, people have been sickened, businesses have closed.
Catholic Charities, as part of its 97-year mission, has helped countless people deal with any number of challenges related to the pandemic. From hunger to homelessness to emotional stresses, these are issues the nonprofit addresses.
Funds raised during Appeal 2021 will support Catholic Charities’ 57 programs across 80 sites in the eight counties of Western New York, along with a number of diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. More than 149,000 people of all faiths were served by Catholic Charities over the past year.
Schumer told The News' Editorial Board that the spike in need for Catholic Charities’ services prompted leadership to shift its messaging. The drive has used the agency’s tagline, “hope for all seasons” for 20 years. This year the Appeal’s theme drew from the agency’s tagline as simply, “HOPE.” When giving someone a bag of groceries from the pantry, “there’s hope that this week is going to be better than last week, because now we’ve got food to feed the family,” Schumer said. Counseling gives a person hope.
Richard Cronin, serving as chair of the annual Appeal for a second year, has found those willing to help. He sends a message that they are needed. As Cronin said, Catholic Charities helps people from prenatal to the grave and is not just there for any one segment of the population.
To make a donation, or for more information, contact Catholic Charities at (716) 218-1400 or go to ccwny.org/donate. Also, go to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
