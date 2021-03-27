The Editorial Board: Catholic Charities needs help from the community for its annual appeal

Schumer told The News' Editorial Board that the spike in need for Catholic Charities’ services prompted leadership to shift its messaging. The drive has used the agency’s tagline, “hope for all seasons” for 20 years. This year the Appeal’s theme drew from the agency’s tagline as simply, “HOPE.” When giving someone a bag of groceries from the pantry, “there’s hope that this week is going to be better than last week, because now we’ve got food to feed the family,” Schumer said. Counseling gives a person hope.

Richard Cronin, serving as chair of the annual Appeal for a second year, has found those willing to help. He sends a message that they are needed. As Cronin said, Catholic Charities helps people from prenatal to the grave and is not just there for any one segment of the population.

To make a donation, or for more information, contact Catholic Charities at (716) 218-1400 or go to ccwny.org/donate. Also, go to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• • •

