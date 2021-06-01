The Editorial Board: Casting off our Covid concerns, despite some lingering worries

It’s starting to feel sort of … kind of … something like, well … normal.

In a way.

You remember normal. It’s when you went to work and didn’t have to wear a mask. It’s when you could go for a cup of coffee or a glass of beer and not wonder if you were putting yourself or others at risk. It’s when you looked forward to a concert or play for which you were actually able to buy tickets. It’s when going to the movies didn’t count as risky business.

It’s when you could attend a baseball game, as Western New Yorkers were planning to do Tuesday, celebrating the return of the Toronto Blue Jays to Sahlen Field. That, of course, is a reminder that Covid-19 is still with us. Attendance was limited for a game that was held here only because the pandemic remains a force in Canada. Fans were grouped by vaccination status.

So, we’re not done yet. But what a difference a Pfizer makes. Or a Moderna. Or a Johnson & Johnson. Those are the three main vaccines in use in this country and, with them, the country’s health – physical and mental – is brightening.