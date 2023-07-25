Is it too much to expect that those running for public office acquaint themselves with the legal underpinnings of their inflammatory rhetoric? Apparently so.

Republican Erie County Executive candidate Chrissy Casilio isn’t even letting the facts, much less the law, stand in her way as she calls for a vote on the county’s “sanctuary” status and demands to know how county tax dollars are being spent on asylum seekers.

Erie County does not need sanctuary status to admit asylum seekers, and county tax dollars are not being spent on them. If Casilio needs the legal and factual aspects of this explained in better detail, we’re here to help.

Migrants who come to the United States to seek asylum are legally present here until their status is granted or denied.

Incumbent County Executive Mark Poloncarz correctly stated that issuing an emergency order barring asylum seekers would be “illegal under Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.” Poloncarz also said such an order would be “morally repugnant,” but responding to the call of common humanity with leadership and compassion clearly falls outside the parameters of Casilio’s bombast.

The legal issues have already been tested: New York’s Rockland and Orange counties were among several that issued emergency orders barring asylum seekers, but those orders were tossed by a federal judge who deemed them in violation of the federal civil and constitutional rights of migrants and asylum-seekers.

As for county funds, New York City is responsible for covering all transportation and housing of migrants here.

DocGo, the New York City contractor responsible for busing migrants to other parts of the state and finding shelter for them, has formal contracts with immigrant resettlement agencies here, who have been – on short notice – doing a good job getting asylum seekers resettled with as little disruption as possible.

Western New York agencies such as Jericho Road Community Health Center have a step-by-step process that starts with immediate shelter and safety concerns.

They know that most of these people leave their countries because they would be in mortal danger otherwise. Dr. Myron Glick, Jericho Road’s founder and CEO of Community Health Center, has asserted that many in Buffalo recognize what many immigrants have gone through and what they add to the community.

Glick has also correctly stated, “Buffalo has thrived when we’ve been most welcoming.”

This was true in the 19th century and it remains so today. Casilio should pay more attention to history and less to a paranoid right-wing playbook that’s become all too familiar.

What‘s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.