The Editorial Board: Cash incentives could move the needle on vaccines

How does New York State handle the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant?

Few of us want to see general mask mandates return. Mandating vaccines is necessary in some settings, but it generates pushback for a variety of reasons.

The Delta variant is threatening the unvaccinated, whose refusal is also holding back our communities’ efforts to gain herd immunity. The state and Erie County have tried incentive programs such as the county’s Shot and a Chaser initiative (free beer) and the state’s lottery ticket giveaway. With so many New Yorkers remaining vaccine-hesitant, it is time to up the ante.

Cash payments may offer a way forward. The federal government has already pledged or paid out billions in pandemic relief funds. Were the Biden administration to fund a vaccine incentive program – in other words, bribery – it could pay for itself in conquering the Delta variant and keeping thousands of people out of hospital beds and intensive care units, and keeping our schools and businesses up and running.

The New York Times reported on a survey experiment by the UCLA Covid-19 Health and Politics Project that found roughly a third of the unvaccinated population said that cash payment would make them more likely to take a shot.