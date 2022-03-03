The Editorial Board: Cash brought stability to Buffalo schools, but district is ready for new leadership

A professional sports team sometimes fires its coach when it believes its players need to hear a new voice. Something similar happened with Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash.

The recent violence at McKinley High School compounded other stresses on Cash and the school system that arose during the pandemic in the past two years. The School Board’s decision to part ways with Cash was a reasonable call.

When Cash was hired here in 2015, he became the seventh person to hold the superintendents’ job in four years. He managed to bring stability to a district in desperate need.

His tenure moved the needle on improving the educational outcome of the schools, even if there were many students still not keeping up, for a variety of reasons. A superintendent can only do so much in a segregated urban district in which nearly four out of 10 school-age children lives in poverty.

Back in 2012, Buffalo’s graduation rate was a distressing 48%. Last year, Buffalo registered one of its largest graduating classes in years, hitting a reported rate of 79%, up three percentage points from 2020. The state’s cancellation of Regents exams in 2020 and 2021 undoubtedly account for some of the surge in diplomas.