The Editorial Board: Cash brought stability to Buffalo schools, but district is ready for new leadership

A professional sports team sometimes fires its coach when it believes its players need to hear a new voice. Something similar happened with Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash.
The recent violence at McKinley High School compounded other stresses on Cash and the school system that arose during the pandemic in the past two years. The School Board’s decision to part ways with Cash was a reasonable call.
When Cash was hired here in 2015, he became the seventh person to hold the superintendents’ job in four years. He managed to bring stability to a district in desperate need.
His tenure moved the needle on improving the educational outcome of the schools, even if there were many students still not keeping up, for a variety of reasons. A superintendent can only do so much in a segregated urban district in which nearly four out of 10 school-age children lives in poverty.
Back in 2012, Buffalo’s graduation rate was a distressing 48%. Last year, Buffalo registered one of its largest graduating classes in years, hitting a reported rate of 79%, up three percentage points from 2020. The state’s cancellation of Regents exams in 2020 and 2021 undoubtedly account for some of the surge in diplomas.
However, graduation is not proof of proficiency. It’s difficult to gauge the current level of student achievement thanks to disruptions from the pandemic. Students learning remotely did not take the state ELA and math assessments last year for grades three through eight. Just 18% of Buffalo district students took them, which the state education commissioner, Betty A. Rosa, said rendered them virtually meaningless.
The assessments were canceled in 2020. Back in 2018, the Buffalo district had a districtwide proficiency rate of 25% for English language arts and 21% for math.
Apart from the statistics, there are questions about how ready Buffalo’s graduates are for adult life. Colleges and businesses complain about students graduating high school who are unprepared and need remedial courses to catch up.
Cash’s New Education Bargain did deliver on his promise to reach a 70% graduation rate. He placed an emphasis on long-term improvement starting in the younger grades; the fruits of that are likely still emerging. Cash also demanded that students and families join in a partnership to raise expectations in school. There was enough buy-in to make most of Cash’s time here a success.
The Board of Education gave Cash a vote of confidence in December 2020, extending his contract to 2023.
In its annual review of the superintendent earlier that year, the Board gave Cash an overall rating of 3.6 out of 4.0, praising him for “expertly leading our school community through the unprecedented Covid-19 closure.”
As the closures dragged on, Buffalo students remained in remote learning longer than any other school district in the state. We were among those urging Cash to consider the harms to students from being kept away from school and to reopen sooner.
To be fair, the pandemic added many additional challenges to Cash’s job, including figuring how to get computer equipment to students who didn’t have them and the shortage of school bus drivers that has plagued this academic year, here and around the country.
Some have criticized him for spending what they saw as too much time away from the district. Most recently, he took heat for taking vacation time, followed by a personal leave, shortly after the violence on Feb. 9 at McKinley High School, where a student was stabbed and a security guard shot.
The Buffalo Teachers Federation issued a “no-confidence” declaration regarding the superintendent, pointing out that dangerous conditions at McKinley and other schools had been known but not adequately addressed. Even then, though, the union acknowledged the good that Cash accomplished here.
The events of the past weeks added up to the fact that Cash had reached his sell-by date. The superintendent told The News in 2020 that Buffalo would be the last stop in his education career.
“I want to make sure I leave it in better condition than I found it,” he said.
Challenges remain here, but Cash clearly achieved his goal.
