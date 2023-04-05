Reports that two LGBTQ+ Western New Yorkers are pursuing claims of discrimination and harassment are disturbing, regardless of the outcomes of their cases.

Discrimination against people based on their sexual and gender identity is still against the law, just as much as it was when Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed.

But discrimination – as well as its frequent companion, harassment – is still happening.

And a growing political movement across the country seeks to weaken the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, despite these protections.

The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking more than 430 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have recently been introduced in statehouses across the country. Though we doubt whether such legislation would find much traction in New York State, intolerant political movements quickly spread their poison through the easily available means of social media.

This emboldens those who can now buttress their own prejudices with bigoted commentary that’s readily accessible via YouTube and a variety of online chat forums, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

Given the possibilities for such escalation, it’s important to deal with incidents of alleged discrimination in Western New York thoroughly and thoughtfully.

In one local case, Quinn J. Gambino, a transgender male, is charging the owners of T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria in Tonawanda of “incessant harassment” and offensive remarks about his gender identity. In a suit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Gambino says that this alleged behavior was enough to compel him to quit his job as a cook at the restaurant.

In another federal lawsuit, Jeffrey Bellanca, publisher of the WNY Gay & Lesbian Yellow Pages, accuses the Town of Amherst for targeting him with citations he claims other local businesses have been spared. Bellanca’s van is emblazoned with the name of his business, and, according to town zoning codes, vehicles with commercial advertising signage can’t be parked in Amherst residential neighborhoods.

While the allegations in the Gambino case are yet to be tried, transgender Americans are being targeted across the country. A flood of anti-transgender legislation is being proposed nationwide – most of it claiming to be “parents’ rights” bills – that threatens free speech and nondiscriminatory education. It fuels the convictions of those who can’t accept that gender transitions and nonbinary identities are realities for many people. Distrust of the unfamiliar does not excuse discrimination or harassment.

According to a 2022 Pew Research Trust survey, roughly 8 in 10 Americans believe there’s some discrimination against transgender people in our society. That’s all the more reason to be watchful.

The Bellanca case could be just about zoning. But it’s not unreasonable to expect municipalities that receive complaints about LGBTQ+ businesses or signage to look carefully at who is complaining and how often.

A 2021 study using data from the Small Business Credit Survey indicated that nearly 50% of businesses owned by LGBTQ+ individuals were denied PPP loans for Covid-related business losses. That’s 15% more than among non-LGBTQ+ businesses. It’s not proof of discrimination, but worrisome, nonetheless.

For another perspective, consider that a recent survey from Rochester’s Levine Center found that 63% of LGBTQ+ individuals in the Rochester area knew of specific incidents of discrimination and 45% feared physical attacks in public. Many similar national and international surveys find similar degrees of anxiety, especially among young people.

It should come as no surprise that people of color who are LGBTQ+ are more likely to face discrimination than their white counterparts.

When a policy – popularly known as “don’t say gay” – banning classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity is signed into law in Florida in 2022, and when 11 other states pass laws in 2023 that restrict drag performances, the use of public bathrooms, medical treatment and impose other affronts, it’s time to realize that discrimination can take many forms, not all of them immediately recognizable.

Western New York embraces its healthy diversity. But it can’t be maintained without careful attention to anything that threatens it. The two local lawsuits may or may not respond to discrimination, but we know it exists.

