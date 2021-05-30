The Editorial Board: Carousel brings a touch of magic to Buffalo's waterfront

Downtown Buffalo became a brighter place on Saturday when, after years of planning and painstaking work, a historic carousel, manufactured in Western New York nearly a century ago, began offering rides to children of all ages. The city’s waterfront will never be the same.

More than any other attraction, the 1924 carousel lends a touch of wonder to the patch of land at Canalside. It’s magical that the structure survived 67 years of disuse, most of it in storage.

It’s magical that the North Tonawanda-made treasure – a rare, three-row, park-style carousel – made its way back to its home turf after 30 years of use in Massachusetts and another 63 years of storage, most recently in Ohio.

It’s magical that talented and interested artisans were available to restore the worn stable of wooden horses, lions and other creatures that populate the carousel.

It’s magical that its evocative Wurlitzer organ, though not original to the carousel, was also made in North Tonawanda.

It’s magical that it all came together at the right time and in the right place and just as the city, along with the rest of the world, is coming out of a lockdown that dulled the senses, lowered expectations and drained life of much of its enchantment.