Canada had a legitimate problem to deal with. It handled it in a way that can only be called clumsy.

Or dumb.

The issue is foreign speculation in the country’s real estate market, a trend that saw properties snapped up not as homes but as investments. The practice helped drive house prices even higher – they’re astronomical in Toronto and Vancouver – and created what could become a crisis in housing for actual Canadian residents.

It’s a serious matter. The typical home price in Canada doubled in the seven years ending last February. The average national price was $626,318 as of December, though without Toronto and Vancouver factored in, they’d have been $118,000 less. Regardless, it’s unsustainable.

“Homes are for people, not investors,” said the campaign website of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Fair enough. The solution, obviously, was to deal with those speculators.

Instead, Trudeau’s government had lashed out recklessly, implementing a policy that needlessly threatens border communities in both countries while punishing Americans who own – and use – properties in Canada. Those people patronize Canadian businesses, eat in Canadian restaurants and generally support their local Canadian economies. They pay Canadian taxes.

The new policy, quietly enacted last year, has two components: It bans foreigners from buying real estate for two years – fair enough – but also implements a poorly considered tax on properties it deems to be underused. Inadvertently or not, the law appears to drag in many American-owned vacation homes along Lake Erie. Officials in both countries are frustrated by the law.

“It’s really concerning to see our federal government on this side of the border not recognize probably the most unique and truly most special relationship between two nations on earth, which is between Canada and the United States,” said Nick Dubanow, a Fort Erie Council member. “They’re lumping the U.S. in with the rest of the world, treating them like they’re on the other side of the planet.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, is pushing Canada to repeal the tax, which he says violates the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement as well as other tax treaties. He is threatening to push for a retaliatory tax on Canadian-owned properties in this country.

None of this is good for Canada or the United States. Higgins should keep pushing but it will be a shame if the ultimate solution is to punish citizens for liking to live – and pay taxes – in each others’ countries. Bad move, Canada.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.