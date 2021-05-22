The Editorial Board: Candidates to succeed Howard buy into doctrine of optional law enforcement

Steve Felano, a gun rights advocate with a background in marketing, launched his campaign in December by declaring he would not enforce any laws he views as unconstitutional. He called New York State government a threat to public safety, adding that “nonenforcement will be a big priority.” That’s a startling statement to hear from someone running for a job in law enforcement.

The campaign hit another low point last week when the head of a run-rights group publicly criticized Healy-Case for comments she made 15 years ago as a police lieutenant after two fellow officers were shot on Elmwood Avenue, one fatally. Healy-Case expressed outrage at the number of young teenagers who had access to guns in the city.

“People in this country should be stamping their feet and demanding stronger gun laws,” she said.

Frank J. Panasuk, a member of the 1791 Society, criticized Healy-Case on the group’s Facebook page, saying he does not believe her stance against the SAFE Act is genuine. Panasuk’s group has endorsed John C. Garcia, a retired Buffalo detective who is also seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff.