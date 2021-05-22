The Editorial Board: Candidates to succeed Howard buy into doctrine of optional law enforcement

When Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard retires at the end of this year, his farewell party soundtrack should feature Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” the anthem of defiance.
Now, in the field of Republican candidates vying to succeed him, several are marching to Howard’s tune.
In addition to his mismanaging of Erie County’s jails, Howard is known for declaring he would not enforce aspects of the state’s strict gun-control law, the SAFE Act. He made a similar pronouncement last November, saying the Sheriff’s Office would make no effort to check that citizens were adhering to County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s order limiting indoor gatherings at Thanksgiving.
Howard is part of a growing movement in the U.S. known as “constitutional sheriffs,” lawmen who believe they answer only to the U.S. Constitution – or their interpretation of it – and not to county, state or federal officials, or even the law, for that matter.
The movement’s roots go back to Southern states’ resistance to desegregation in the 1950s and ’60s, but it experienced a resurgence during the Trump presidency and the coronavirus pandemic with its government shutdown orders.
The idea of sheriffs picking and choosing which laws they will enforce will lead society down a path toward violence and anarchy. For example:
• When the Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy had an armed standoff against agents from the federal Bureau of Land Management in 2014, the mob of protesters supporting Bundy included Richard Mack, founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, along with several other sheriffs. Mack’s organization has praised Howard.
• After armed protesters took over the Michigan Capitol in the spring of 2020, and militia members were arrested for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf praised the militia members and said he would not enforce Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.
• This year, several current and former sheriffs took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey, for example, accepted the resignation of Marissa Suraza, a county jail corrections officer, after the FBI charged her with illegally entering the Capitol. Suarez sent a text that day saying, “Sooo we’ve stormed Capitol Hill lol.”
In Erie County, some candidates aiming to succeed Howard are competing to see who can sound the most defiant about enforcing the laws. Karen L. Healy-Case, a former Buffalo police lieutenant, has run TV ads in which she promises she will not enforce “Andrew Cuomo’s unconstitutional mandates” or yield to “the socialist mob.”
(For the record, the SAFE Act has survived challenges to its legality and its constitutionality. Healy-Case and like-minded candidates are playing to the mob.)
Steve Felano, a gun rights advocate with a background in marketing, launched his campaign in December by declaring he would not enforce any laws he views as unconstitutional. He called New York State government a threat to public safety, adding that “nonenforcement will be a big priority.” That’s a startling statement to hear from someone running for a job in law enforcement.
The campaign hit another low point last week when the head of a run-rights group publicly criticized Healy-Case for comments she made 15 years ago as a police lieutenant after two fellow officers were shot on Elmwood Avenue, one fatally. Healy-Case expressed outrage at the number of young teenagers who had access to guns in the city.
“People in this country should be stamping their feet and demanding stronger gun laws,” she said.
Frank J. Panasuk, a member of the 1791 Society, criticized Healy-Case on the group’s Facebook page, saying he does not believe her stance against the SAFE Act is genuine. Panasuk’s group has endorsed John C. Garcia, a retired Buffalo detective who is also seeking the Republican nomination for sheriff.
Healy-Case has made clear she subscribes to the Tim Howard school of law nonenforcement. To cherry-pick a quote of hers from 2006, when she was understandably outraged about the death of a colleague and the violence plaguing parts of the city, documents the absurdity of today’s political discourse.
Sheriffs are elected, rather than appointed, which means they campaign on their philosophies as much as their records. They are not the only politicians who pander to the public, but they are the ones who wear badges and carry guns.
Some profess their allegiance to the Constitution, yet reject our constitutional framework that includes checks and balances among different branches of government.
There is a market for what University of Arizona associate professor Jennifer Carlson calls “gun populism” – that explains Howard’s election to four terms in office. But when sheriffs decide to take law enforcement into their own hands and go rogue, we move further away from living in a society of laws.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.