The Editorial Board: Canadians can soon visit the U.S., whose approach our neighbors should evaluate

It seems likely, as some have speculated, that the Biden administration held off opening the border with Canada until it felt it was safe to open the southern border, as well. If so, American and Canadian businesses that count on cross-border commerce, as well as separated families, paid a higher price than the pandemic demanded.

Still, this remains a moment to savor. Canadian sports fans will once again be able to attend Bills and Sabres games. Shopping malls, restaurants and theaters will benefit. Families that can once again embrace or just tend to U.S. properties will celebrate.

The second of the two phases will begin in January 2022, when essential travel will also require a vaccination. It’s a valuable approach. In what has become a game of inches, that requirement will help to increase the number of vaccinated people on both sides of the border. It’s another pressure point that will help to secure the public health and put the pandemic into the rearview mirror. The two-month delay between phases will give unvaccinated truckers and other “essential” travelers time to get their shots.

While the United States was slower than Canada to reopen its land borders, Canada’s experience has been less productive than government leaders, businesses and others had hoped. That is at least partly because Canada requires travelers to jump through more hoops.