The Editorial Board: Canada's plan for new tax on foreign homeowners borders on ridiculous if it hits WNYers

The money from wealthy investors in China and other nations is more likely tying up properties in Toronto or Vancouver – where foreigners already are subject to hefty taxes – than in Thunder Bay or Ridgeway. Most would see a new 1% tax as just the cost of doing business.

It’s surely a legitimate issue for the Canadian government, whose first obligation is to the security of its citizens. And while the law is always a blunt instrument, this one is a cudgel, so unfocused that it will do unnecessary damage to property owners Canada should value.

Western New Yorkers maintain property in Canada for many different reasons. Whether they belong to yacht clubs or just go for a day of fishing and a night of bingo, they make good use of their vacation properties in a normal year.

Covid-19 has made these times anything but normal. Declaring cottages underused by Americans who are prevented from crossing the border would be the definition of unfairness.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, suggested the American side could retaliate if Canada hits us with a new tax. Canadians who own property in Western New York ski country, for example, could be targeted. And where would it end? Would the U.S. and Canada raise more tariffs and start a trade war?