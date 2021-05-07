The Editorial Board: Canada's plan for new tax on foreign homeowners borders on ridiculous if it hits WNYers

We get it, Canada. The pandemic has been hard on all of us. But absence is supposed to make the heart grow fonder. Why would you want to impose a new tax on Americans who can’t tend to their Canadian cottages while the border is closed to most land traffic?
If this is a trial balloon by the Canadian government, we’re here to pop it. The country’s deputy prime minister and minister of finance, Chrystia Freeland, announced in April that the government intended to impose a 1% tax on foreigners if their Canadian properties were deemed “unproductive.” What qualifies as unproductive has not been announced. The policy, part of the federal government’s budget proposal, remains open to public input and further revisions.
Much of Canada has experienced a surge in housing prices during the coronavirus pandemic. Low mortgage rates and work-from-home mandates led more Canadians to buy larger properties. The Toronto Globe and Mail reported that home values in Ontario’s suburbs and smaller cities have risen by more than 30% since March 2020.
Rising prices and lower inventory make it harder for many Canadians to find affordable housing. The federal government doesn’t want foreign speculators buying up properties as investments and keeping them vacant.
“Houses should not be passive investment vehicles for offshore money,” Freeland said. “They should be homes for Canadian families.”
The money from wealthy investors in China and other nations is more likely tying up properties in Toronto or Vancouver – where foreigners already are subject to hefty taxes – than in Thunder Bay or Ridgeway. Most would see a new 1% tax as just the cost of doing business.
It’s surely a legitimate issue for the Canadian government, whose first obligation is to the security of its citizens. And while the law is always a blunt instrument, this one is a cudgel, so unfocused that it will do unnecessary damage to property owners Canada should value.
Western New Yorkers maintain property in Canada for many different reasons. Whether they belong to yacht clubs or just go for a day of fishing and a night of bingo, they make good use of their vacation properties in a normal year.
Covid-19 has made these times anything but normal. Declaring cottages underused by Americans who are prevented from crossing the border would be the definition of unfairness.
Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, suggested the American side could retaliate if Canada hits us with a new tax. Canadians who own property in Western New York ski country, for example, could be targeted. And where would it end? Would the U.S. and Canada raise more tariffs and start a trade war?
Western New York and Southern Ontario have many common business interests and interdependencies. We’re also good neighbors to one another. How good? The Buffalo Bisons Triple-A baseball team vacated their ballpark for the season so that the Toronto Blue Jays could make Sahlen Field their home base for the summer months.
Adam Vaughan, Canada’s parliamentary secretary for housing under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, caused a stir when he told an Ontario TV host last month that Canada has become “a very safe market for foreign investment,” but “not a great market for Canadians looking for choices around housing.” Vaughan implied that the Trudeau government is not unhappy with that state of affairs.
The Canadian government will solicit public input on the tax proposal in the next few months. Policymakers may make exceptions for resorts or smaller communities.
Any American who owns property in Canada should stay tuned to announcements from the Department of Finance on how to speak up against a potentially unfair tax policy.
